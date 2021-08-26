NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU restocks are currently available at Best Buy on Thursday, Aug. 26. For fans who have been waiting for this moment, this is now the best time to bounce back from the previously missed opportunity at the shop.

If you are aiming to score one for your computer, here are the things that you should know for Best Buy's NVIDIA GPU restock.

GeForce RTX 30-Series Restocks in 46 States

According to PC World, the prominent retailer will drop restocks for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards before the weekend. Select Best Buy stores will open stocks for the NVIDIA GPU in 46 states including New York, California, and Illinois.

Last July, the giant retailer also released the same restock set-up for some of its shops.

Tips to Get NVIDIA RTX-30 Series at Best Buy

Obtaining a good GPU has been pretty challenging for the lookers. Many users have a hard time searching for cheap but worthy graphics cards for their computers. What Best Buy is offering now can give a little hope to those who missed the past restocks.

The consumer electronics retailer said that its employees will begin distributing tickets to the select stores starting at 7:30 AM local time. One ticket corresponds to one GPU that users could buy, Tomsguide reported.

To keep this short, the customers should go early to the Best Buy store to obtain a special ticket. Remember that you cannot buy more than one GPU since only one ticket will be given to each person.

At 8 AM local time, the Best Buy stores will now open. This is the reason why it's recommended to be ahead of time in preparation for a long queue.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, the store also reminded the customers to be wary of their surroundings. It's always good to wear face masks when entering shops like this.

While sporting a mask may depend on the location, Best Buy will still follow strict health protocols for the people. The retailer will provide the needed sanitary equipment such as hand sanitizer and face masks for the visitors.

Shops to Follow For NVIDIA RTX 3080 Restock

Besides Best Buy, certain retailers could drop restocks for the NVIDIA RTX 3080 for this week. Here are the shops that you should check for a possible GPU restock.

Walmart

Newegg

Antonline

Amazon

B&H Photo

Last month, Best Buy offered its customers a restock for the NVIDIA RTX-30 Series GPUs.

At that time, people could easily obtain the graphics cards at the physical stores in Florida, New York, Wyoming, and Alabama to name a few.

Back in June, many NVIDIA and ASUS GPUs were available at Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart. The GPU line-up during the sale involved Asus RTX 3060, EVGA RTX 3090, MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and more.

