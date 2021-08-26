(Photo : Image from Microsoft Website) Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock Spotted | Buyers Still Reported Trouble

A new Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock was spotted online. Despite buyers getting excited, it seemed like a number of them were still experiencing trouble purchasing Microsoft's latest high-end console.

Xbox Series X Restock

The Xbox Series X might have just launched in November 2021 but up to now, buyers are still having difficulty purchasing the console online. One major roadblock is the existence of scalpers buying out massive amounts of the Xbox Series X online stock and reselling them for higher prices.

The unfair competition is between the regular buyers and the scalpers as scalpers reportedly use bots in order to buy out massive amounts of the console as soon as they pop out, according to the story by TechRepublic. Bots are capable of placing orders the moment new stock appears if there is no need for verification.

Global Chip Shortage

Despite the need for verification, however, this would still give scalpers an unfair advantage whenever putting out an order. As of the moment, due to the limited Xbox Series X restock available online, purchasing the console online is extremely difficult online.

With the global chip shortage, the supply of certain consoles like the Xbox Series X or the PS5 has been extremely difficult. The global chip shortage has affected more than just consoles but also certain PC parts like the GPU.

GPU and CPU Prices

GPUs have been soaring in prices reaching almost twice their original SRP due to scalpers and crypto miners making it extremely hard for buyers to get a GPU at a fair price. As of the moment, the same situation used to be shared with the CPU but luckily, the CPU situation seems to have mellowed down. One of the examples of the CPUs is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.

As of the moment, when it comes to GPUs, EVGA is currently the brand that sells the more affordable GPUs compared to its competitors like ZOTAC or other GPUs. Although it's still quite impossible to purchase the GPU at SRP as of the moment, things could be lighting up. The EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is currently selling for just $67.95 past its SRP.

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock

One way for buyers to get a good GPU at a fair price is to purchase a gaming laptop with a pre-built GPU instead of building a PC part by part. Gaming laptops could cost quite a lot due to the way they are manufactured but this could still be significantly cost-efficient compared to building the PC from scratch.

A recent Xbox Series X restock tracker announced that there was a new Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock and although there were those that confirmed that they were able to purchase the console, others reported difficulties when it came to checking out or adding the console to the cart. Although it seems like this Xbox Series X restock was a bit successful for some, others are still left out.

