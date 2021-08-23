(Photo : Image from Amazon Website) EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Restock Spotted Selling for $67.95 Past SRP! Lower Scalper Prices?

A new EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock was spotted selling for a solid $67.95 over its SRP. Could scalper prices be improving at the moment for GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and other GPUs?

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

While the previous competition used to be between AMD and NVIDIA, the competition right now is gamers versus each other and against scalpers in order to purchase these GPUs at the lowest prices. As of the moment, however, it seems like buying GPUs at SRP might be impossible.

The best that gamers can do as of the moment is purchase GPUs at the lowest scalper prices like the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. A recent restock tracker Twitter account sells the GPU at $396.95 which is just $67.95 past the SRP.

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series

The EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is being sold at a whopping $200 past its SRP which is also the most affordably priced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at the moment. EVGA is currently selling the most affordable GPUs in the market compared to competitors like ZOTAC and other brands.

The original SRP for the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is being sold for $329 according to The Verge. While certain popular games like NFT games might not really require high-powered GPUs, most of the latest games with high graphics do require at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and up.

NFT Games and Crypto Miners

Aside from NFT games, cryptocurrency miners are also another group that are heavily reliant on high-powered GPUs. In order to mine cryptocurrency, miners need high-powered GPUs with high hash rates in order to significantly mine cryptocurrency.

With more and more crypto miners in the picture, the prices of GPUs have also increased as well. Although crypto mining is somewhat slowing as it is harder to rent out hashrates instead of mining the whole coin itself, the demand for GPUs is still quite high.

Read Also: Xbox Series X Restock Alert August 23-29 2021 | Best Buy, Antonline, Microsoft, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Amazon

Demand for GPUs

Cryptomining used to be possible with the crypto miner simply renting out their unit for a fixed price as another miner would buy whatever progress the owner of the mining rig makes. However, as of the moment, crypto miners have to mine the whole coin itself which could be quite complicated since miners have to factor in their costs and the total capital setup price.

With cryptocurrency miners slowing down, the prices of GPUs are slowly normalizing as well with EVGA selling GPUs at more affordable rates. As of the moment, building a PC might be more expensive compared to purchasing a pre-built unit for the first time ever.

Buying a gaming laptop with a built-in GPU might be more affordable than purchasing individual parts and building a PC from scratch. For the first time ever, PC building could be more expensive than buying a gaming laptop!

