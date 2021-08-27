Windows 11 support for old ASUS motherboards on dated Intel CPU confusingly disputes Microsoft's system requirements for the upcoming major update of the operating system.

Last June 24, The Verge reported that Microsoft took the opportunity to unveil the successor of the six-year-old Windows 10, the Windows 11, introducing a major redesign, and a new Start menu--to name a few.

The tech giant further noted that the major update of the operating system will be available for free, at least for the current users of the older OS.

Meanwhile, last Aug. 1, the Windows 11 beta released as the Insider Preview Build 22000.1000.

However, it is to note that this version is still in the trial phase, so bugs and other instabilities are to be expected.

The launch of the stable version of the Windows 11 is reportedly occurring sometime in October. But for now, component manufacturers like ASUS are still gearing up for the release of the new Microsoft OS.

Windows 11 Support for Old ASUS Motherboards

As per TechSpot, the Taiwan-based motherboard maker, Asus, started rolling out BIOS or Basic Input/Output System updates to ready its users from the stable release of Windows 11.

However, the tech firm is expanding the updates even to motherboards for the Intel CPUs that were not part of the Microsoft system requirements.

Asus has already published a comprehensive list of all of its motherboards that it has already tested Windows 11 with, marking them as compatible with the new OS.

Furthermore, the component maker continues to update the page as Asus further tests more boards and releases more BIOS updates.

Microsoft System Requirements for Windows 11

As such, the latest move of ASUS is blurring the lines of what is actually compatible with Windows 11 as it clearly contradicts Microsoft.

As per PC Mag, Microsoft specified what CPUs or processors of AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm are approved to be used for Windows 11.

On top of that, Windows 11 is requiring at least 4GB of system memory of RAM, paired with a minimum of 64GB of available storage. Not to mention that the graphics processor needs to be compatible with both Windows Display Driver Model and DirectX 12, or even higher.

To be precise, Microsoft only included Intel CPUs of at least 8th-gen Core processors or Coffee Lake as Windows 11 compatible.

But Asus disputed the official requirement of Microsoft by providing support to older processors. The motherboard maker rolled out BIOS updates even for the motherboard of the seventh and sixth-generation Intel CPUs.

Elsewhere, Asus also provided BIOS updates in order to prevent bugs on the Windows 11 beta.

