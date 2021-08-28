U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan to counterattack the recent violent Kabul suicide bombings and shootings, killing 13 American soldiers and around 170 Afghans.

The U.S. military explained that the specific location they attacked is the Nangarhar since that province is where the ISIS-K group member, who allegedly planned the recent Kabul airport attacks, was located.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," said the Central Command's Capt. Bill Urban.

He added that the drone strike is clearly an efficient counterterrorism operation of the United States, which could prevent further attacks as the country still pulls out its military personnel.

US Drone Strike, an Efficient Counter Attack?

According to BBC News' latest report, around 5,000 U.S. troops are still stationed at Kabul airport. They are still there to make sure that other American individuals will be transported safely outside Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the current U.S. President Joe Biden was deeply saddened by the deaths of his soldiers. He said that he will not forgive and forget those behind the attacks.

Because of the recent bombings and shootings, the American leader announced that they would still conduct more drone strikes to neutralize the ISIS-K group members who are causing violence near the Kabul airport.

Other Uses of U.S. Drones

The popular U.S. Military drones are usually shown as war machines in different Hollywood action and sci-fi films. These unmanned planes are also called UAS (Unmanned Aerial System), which pilots could control remotely.

However, drones or UAS units are not only used to cause violence against U.S. enemies. Here are some of the things that the United States Navy or Military are conducting using their UAS models, as reported by SANDBOXX.

Can conduct accurate surveillance for all kinds of terrains.

Can provide the enemies' positions, possible weather conditions, and other essential information that can be used by soldiers before they enter an unknown area.

Can provide estimated damage level caused by the military's enemies in certain areas.

Can deliver weapons, such as bombs, rifles, RPGs, and more.

For more news updates about the upcoming U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

