Philippines cube satellites, which were university-built satellites" by Filipino engineers, are now going to the International Space Station (ISS).

These include SpaceX, Blue Origin, as well as the giant e-commerce company Amazon. However, the Asian country is not alone on its space journey as its new Maya-3, and Maya-4 cube satellites were aboard Elon Musk's giant SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off this Aug. 29 at exactly 3:14 a.m. or 3:14 p.m. PH time.

Thanks to the giant space agency's massive efforts, SpaceX sent its spacecraft to outer space toward ISS. After that, the rocket successfully landed at the sea so that the company's staff could retrieve it.

On the other hand, Falcon 9 is expected to reach the International Space Station, together with the Philippines' cube sats, on Aug. 30. As of the moment, the estimated time of arrival is around morning.

Philippines Cube Sats To Reach ISS

According to CNN Philippines' latest report, the new Maya-3 and Maya-4 satellites are definitely important for the space experts of the Asian country since they are the first ones built by PH universities to reach the International Space Station.

Specifically, Manila Bulletin reported that these new cube sats were developed and conceptualized by the first batch of scholars under various space projects of the Philippines.

These include the following:

Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation, and Advancement (STAMINA4Space)

Program: Project 3 - Space Science and Technology Proliferation through University Partnerships (STeP-UP)

In other news, NASA's Landsat-9 is expected to be launched this coming September 23. On the other hand, the Mars Curiosity rover was able to capture stunning images of the Red Planet's mountains, black sand, and horizon.

Other Details of PH Cube Sats

Maya-3 and Maya-4 satellite models were made possible thanks to the fundings provided by the DOST, which also has scholarship grants from its Science Education Institute.

On the other hand, the University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) implemented the STeP-UP space program in collaboration with the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan.

Aside from them, the Philippine Space Agency also supported the development of the new cube sats of the Asian country.

