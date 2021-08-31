Apple Aquires Music Streaming Service Primephonic; Eyes 2022 Release of its App

Apple has recently bought Primephonic, a popular music streaming service of classical songs. According to the Cupertino company, it will release the app version of it next year.

Apple Now Owns Primephonic

According to Apple Newsroom's press release on Monday, Aug. 30, the iPad maker has announced that Primephonic was now a part of its music-related service.

At the time of the purchase, the tech giant remained tight-lipped about the exact amount spent on the acquisition.

In an official post by Primephonic in its latest blog, it said that the team behind the classical music service was compelled to create the technology for the past three years.

The team also said that it would deliver the music service to its global listeners by pursuing its next mission through the Apple acquisition.

Primephonic is Saying Goodbye

Following the acquisition of Apple. Primephonic has decided to shut down next month, Sept. 7.

Both the Cupertino giant and the music streaming company said that the existing subscribers can now freely use Apple Music for six months.

As per Oliver Schusser, the tech giant's Apple Music VP, the company has a "deep respect" for classical music. He added that the Primephonic's role has been a big part for those who love classical music.

In an updated report by NDTV on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the company will incorporate the Primephonic technology into the upcoming music app.

The application will be launched in 2022, as confirmed by the two firms.

In a joint release, Thomas Steffens, the chief executive of Primephonic, said that they would now bring the best of Primephonic to Apple Music.

According to him, this was a huge leap for the industry of classical music.

"We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience," Steffens added.

Read Also: Spotify Introduces 'What's New' Feature to Mobile--Following Your Favorite Artists Now Made Easier

Apple Music-like Platforms and Music Replay

Apple Music has the two toughest competitors in the music service industry: Spotify and YouTube Music.

Compared to Apple's music streaming platform, YouTube is tied up to its own video-viewing channel. This means that users can still access YouTube music on the platform.

Going back to Apple Music, the app has been great so far due to its compatibility with other related devices. The streamers could also enjoy downloading songs from their Apple Watches.

In February, Spotify launched the same compatibility that was present in Apple Music. For those who are wondering about the cap of the downloaded songs on the platform, it is limited to only 10,000 songs.

In the same month, the Apple Music Replay update was released. Usually, it gets its update every Sunday so users should pay attention to this day. They can also regularly check its website for more details.

You can get Apple Music Replay 2021 by logging in to the official Apple Music website.

Related Article: Don't Worry, Spotify Can Stream Songs via AirPlay 2 on an iOS Device-HomePods, Apple's Wireless Feature to Live On

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.