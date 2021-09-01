Korean game development studio Action Square has released the first look at the upcoming K-Zombie action game KINGDOM: The Blood, based on the hit Netflix thriller "Kingdom."

Action Square has revealed the first video and illustrations, capturing the original Netflix series's grittiness and suspense. Furthermore, KINGDOM: The Blood stays true to the original work's essence, which has captured millions of fans around the world. It is also following the central theme of the Netflix thriller: "inheriting the royal bloodline." In the same way, it has spurred the events of the K-drama thriller, it will also drive the story of the upcoming game.

KINGDOM: The Blood will be available on both PC and mobile and will include cross-platform features. Developed using the Unreal Engine 4, the third-person action thriller RPG intends to recreate the world of the Netflix series using high-quality 3D graphics. The characteristics and feral, unsettling movements of the zombies in the game will be developed using motion capture - giving fans a more immersive experience as they fight against hordes of zombies. Developers of the game also revealed that this will be manual and control-based, giving players more options in dealing with enemies and the overall hostile environment players will need to navigate through.

Additionally, Action Square teamed up with global content production studio AStory to develop the game based on the Netflix series "Kingdom," with development starting as early as last year.

About Kingdom

Kingdom is a South Korean period drama thriller released in 2019 on the streaming platform Netflix, being its first Korean original series. Adapted from the popular webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, written by Kim Eun-hee and illustrated by Yang Kyung-il. It follows the story of the Crown Prince in a fictionalized Joseon, investigating a mysterious plague that turns people into zombies.

Following the stellar reception to the first season, it was immediately renewed for a second season released on March 13, 2020, as well as a special feature titled "Kingdom: Ashin of the North."

About Action Square

Action Square is a game developer that has become popular in the gaming community for its action games in the mobile game market. Founded in 2012, the game first established itself with Blade, and its first 3D mobile action RPG was developed using the Unreal Engine. Since it was launched in 2014, it became the most popular game in the South Korean App Store and the top-grossing game in the Korean Google Play store.

The Korean game developer also released the action RPG Blades of Three Kingdoms, which was inspired by events and characters from the classic Chinese novel "Romance of the Three Kingdoms." Action Square also released a sequel to the original Blade game, Blade 2, which features improved graphics and all-new game mechanics.

Action Square's latest project, ANVIL, was teased to the global market through the world's largest gaming festival, E3 2021. The game was part of the main line-up for the telecommunications leader and game publisher SK Telecom. ANVIL is an upcoming top-down shooting action game available for both single-player and multiplayer.

See the trailer for the upcoming KINGDOM: The Blood below:

Published on Tech Times.

