The tech giant manufacturer has confirmed the cheaper Microsoft Defender for Endpoint P1 plan. The software provider announced the arrival of its more affordable endpoint security plan on Aug. 31, allowing consumers to defend their endpoints, which are usually running Android, iOS, macOS, as well as Windows.

"Microsoft Defender for Endpoint P1 delivers on our endpoint security promise to help organizations rapidly stop attacks, scale their security resources, and evolve their defenses and is available in preview today," said the giant tech firm.

On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation would still offer its older, existing endpoint security service, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 2 (P2), without changes integrated into it.

The company's new endpoint security service would certainly help many agencies and companies since hackers and other online attackers are becoming notorious than ever. If you don't know what endpoint is, it is the type of communication network node that handles the data being sent and received by the system.

Cheaper Microsoft Defender for Endpoint P1's Advantages

According to MS Power User's latest report, the new Microsoft Defender P1 offers lots of security features that could keep your endpoints safe and bring your own custom TI (Threat Intelligence):

Also Read: Cybersecurity Experts Urge Microsoft Azure Users to Change Keys after Massive Vulnerability

Attack surface reduction capabilities that harden the device, prevent zero-days and offer granular control over access and behaviors on the endpoint.

Industry-leading antimalware that is cloud-based with built-in AI that helps to stop ransomware, known and unknown malware, and other threats in their tracks.

Device-based conditional access offers an additional layer of data protection and breach prevention and enables a Zero Trust approach.

In other news, the Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Database flaw was able to expose thousands of companies. On the other hand, Microsoft Power Apps' Default Permission Settings issue puts user data at risk.

Microsoft Defender P1's Supported Devices

CRN reported that the new Microsoft Defender P1 currently supports macOS, Android, iOS, and Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and 11 versions.

The giant tech firm also announced that consumers can avail the new endpoint security service for free within 90 days. Microsoft added that it would be globally released before 2021 ends. However, the exact launch schedule is not yet confirmed.

For more news updates about Microsoft Defender P1 and other upcoming security plans of Microsoft, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Microsoft Kicks Out WIndows 11 Users with Unsupported CPUs from Insider Program

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.