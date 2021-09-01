A stroke predicting AI was unveiled during the ESO (European Stroke Organization) Conference. If the new artificial intelligence is proven effective, it would be essential for many people since strokes are very dangerous and can lead to lifetime disabilities and even deaths.

"The study was an investigator-initiated, single-center, evaluator-blinded randomized clinical trial," explained Vall d' Hebrón University's researchers.

They added that their new AI system can identify the most crucial factors mitigating stroke recurrence. Involved medical experts added that their study shows how they can integrate machine learning technology to create an accurate and bespoke assessment of patients' potential risks of stroke attacks.

If their findings are accurate, their study would be a great help to prevent thousands of strokes and reduce disability and death cases in Europe.

Stroke Predicting AI's Efficiency

According to Health Europa's latest report, the new study titled "Direct to Angiography Suite Without Stopping for Computed Tomography Imaging for Patients With Acute StrokeA Randomized Clinical Trial" was published in JAMA Network last Aug. 2.

Based on the new artificial intelligence research, the involved scientists employed calculations based on non-modifiable risk factors. These include physical activity levels, cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking, diet, obesity, and more.

The new AI study also used a dataset of 41,325 patients suffering from strokes. Giorgio Colangelo, the lead researcher of the new study, explained that they were able to use machine learning technology to predict stroke recurrence at 3 to 12 months on an individual level.

In other news, Elon Musk is working on his new AI humanoid robots, which would be manufactured by Tesla. On the other hand, UT Southwestern experts developed a new PULSAR Radiation Therapy.

Other Details of the New Stroke Predicting AI

Colangelo further explained that their new AI was able to determine the most relevant risk factors. He added that this innovation could help various patients to change their lifestyles to prevent stroke attacks.

On the other hand, Dr. Marta Rubuera, the new study coordinator, said that they are still hoping that their artificial intelligence could create a more personalized stroke prediction.

For more news updates about stroke predicting AI and other similar technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

