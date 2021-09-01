Qualcomm's aptX will soon feature Lossless capabilities to stream CD-quality audio, which is the best possible output straight from a recording or the studio. The feature will come for wireless earphones and headphones, something which was heavily doubted as signals can lose several elements of the music or audio.

Moreover, it would complement the likes of lossless audio providers like Apple Music's Lossless, Amazon Music HD, Tidal HiFi, Spotify HiFi, Deezer, and more.

Qualcomm aptX Lossless for Wireless Headphones

Qualcomm has announced that the aptX Lossless is coming, and it is intended for the Snapdragon Sound venture of the company which aims to debut the best possible audio streaming quality. However, the new thing here is that Qualcomm would bring it for Bluetooth earphones or headphones.

This is something that has not been achieved before by any other companies, especially as there are doubts that true wireless (TWS) cannot fully capture the lossless streaming quality compared to wired connections. However, that is what Qualcomm aims to change with its aptX Lossless, soon coming in the next year.

CD-quality lossy could be streamed via the aptX, with a mathematically bit-for-bit exact output.

The San Diego-based company has revealed that it would add the feature to Android phones and that these phones would need to pair with HiFi-ready or compatible devices to work.

Not doing so would defeat the purpose of the Lossless audio, as it cannot fully stream audio without the proper accessories.

aptX Lossless is the Superior Tech Now

According to The Verge, Qualcomm's effort to push the latest aptX Lossless is a massive step for the company, especially as it can bring a bandwidth of 1 Mbps of streaming, compared to competitors.

One of its most prominent rivals is Sony's LDAC, something which also leans on delivering Lossless audio to users and the so-called audiophiles. Sony's LDAC can only deliver 990kbps of streaming bandwidth, which is inferior to the aptX Lossless.

Moreover, the Snapdragon Sound can automatically detect compatible accessories for streaming Lossless audio, helping the aptX function better and easier.

The aptX Lossless promises CD-quality audio, without any lost or missing elements of the said music, like how it was recorded in the studio.

Qualcomm Lossless: Apple Music Lossless, Amazon Music HD

Qualcomm's aptX Lossless aims to be paired with next-generation music streaming services, and deliver the best possible experience. However, it is important to note that this is only for Android or devices which use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound.

Moreover, it would be a great partner to that of Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, and other streaming platforms which offer a lossless music quality. Most of these companies refer to lossless as "HiFi" or high fidelity music.

