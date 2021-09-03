Roborock Labor Day Sale 2021: Robot Vacuum Now Offers Steal Price of $379 Plus Bundle

Labor Day sales are almost everywhere ahead of the major event. From computers to smart home equipment, the customers can now enjoy huge discounts and more savings for these deals.

At the moment, Roborock is offering huge discounts on its robot vacuums.

For instance, you can now purchase Roborock S6 for only $379 during the biggest sale of the month. Originally, it was priced at $649.

Besides this variant, here are the Roborock deals that you should check ahead of the Labor Day event on Monday, Sept. 6.

Labor Day Deals: Roborock S6

According to Android Headlines' report on Thursday, Sept. 2, you can score a big discount for the Roborock S6 by going to its official page and retrieving its coupon.

For a steal price of less than $400, this smart home cleaner will be your reliable robot vacuum at home. It features 2000Pa suction.

If you want to recharge it for your next clean-up, you will only need a set of AA batteries. It is strong but it could function silently at nearly 67 decibels.

For a budget vacuum cleaner, its price is decent considering it only requires a battery to work.

Labor Day Deals: Roborock Bundles

Are you looking for a bundled package for this robot vacuum?

Roborock is currently granting a Roborock S7 and H6 bundle. For just $479, you can now obtain S7 while getting a free H6, as well.

You can purchase the bundle via Roborock's official website only. With regards to its shipping, it would vary depending on the user's location.

With the newest robot vacuum cleaner, Roborock S7, you can now use its VibraRise technology. Through this feature, the mopping pad can now be automatically lifted when it is on carpet or to places that have been mapped.

Another impressive feature to watch out for this vacuum is the Sonic Mapping. This enables the user to smoothly mop and scrub the floor. This is perfect for those who have floors that are hard to clean.

You can also try the cordless stick vacuum, the H6. This would aid the user to easily clean the house thanks to its lightweight feature. Check the bundle through this link.

Other Labor Day Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Before September started, we released a report about the best gadgets that you can buy for the Labor Day sales. The list includes the best laptops, tablets, monitors, smart TVs, and even headphones.

You can check the best products on the list from the companies such as Lenovo, Apple, HP, Dell, TCL, Samsung, and Sony. Make sure to visit the selected retailers for more details.

You can also view the 4K TV deals at Best Buy. This deal will let you save up to $200. Check some of the good products from major television manufacturers including Hisense, Sony, Roku, LG, and more.

