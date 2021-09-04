(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Amazon TV netflix

Amazon is reportedly launching a new line of self-branded TVs in the United States. The said TV would be released in October.

Amazon TV to Be Released in October

According to Business Insider, the TV have built-in Alexa support, and the size will be around 55 inches to 75 inches. The Amazon TV is said designed and manufactured by TCL.

Some reports suggest that the launch has been kept secret for months, and the e-commerce company has been working on this secret project for two years.

Business Insider also reported that the teams involved in the project are from both Lab126 and Amazon Devices, the research and development team behind the Fire TV Stick and Kindle.

Aside from that, more detailed specs and prices for these said TVs are not announced yet. It is not clear whether these TVs will be equipped with the Fire TV software, like other Fire TVs that other device manufacturers currently sell.

However, fans speculate that it might have the Fire TV software because Amazon updated the Fire TV's user interface late last year.

Amazon's Alexa was also updated in July, and a sharing feature was added.

In February, Amazon launched a program that lets customers build a device paired with Alexa, although the devices on that program have not been announced yet, The Verge said.

As for the price, the e-commerce company is known to be affordable compared to its competitors. The TVs launched in India cost only around $410 for the 50-inch model and about $480 for the 55-inch model.

The Insignia-branded Fire Vs at Best Buy are also very affordable and are always featured during Amazon's Prime Day.

People are waiting for whether the new TVs are meant to be affordable like the other TVs or cost more, unlike other TV manufacturers like LG, Sony, and Samsung.

While it is reported that the rollout could be in October, Business Insider also noted that the project had been currently on hold due to the global chip shortage.

The global chip shortage has delayed the production of several devices and has affected supply issues for several gadget launches this year.

Amazon Prime Subscription

If the new TV does roll out next month, you will need to sign up for Amazon's Prime subscription so you can have access to all Amazon TV shows and movies.

According to Tom's Guide, the Prime subscription offers hundreds of original TV and movies to stream. You can also add subscriptions to services like Starz, Showtime, AMC, A&E, and other streaming entertainment channels.

Amazon Prime Subscription also allows you to access its content even if you are overseas, thanks to the Amazon VPN that lets you change your location to the United States to continue to watch the contents you paid for.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get access to Paramount Plus too. The subscription is $12.99 a month or $119 a year.

