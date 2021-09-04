(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) iPhone 12

iPhones need to be upgraded every now and then. Although Apple is known to have long software support, there comes a time wherein you have to get a new model.

Here's how to know if it is time to get a new iPhone.

iPhone Upgrade: Check for Updates

Software updates are very important in protecting your device from vulnerabilities like malware and browser exploits. iPhones experience a lot of these vulnerabilities, and they are fixed via software updates.

Older iPhone models that no longer receive any software support may never have issues like vulnerabilities addressed, and it could be dangerous, especially in the event of a threat.

Software updates are not just about security. All apps need a minimum version of iOS to run properly, with some even requiring a newer build than other iOS, according to HowtoGeek.

If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 14 and a developer builds an app that needs this version of iOS to run, you won't be able to use the app.

This can also affect your other Apple devices. For example, you may be unable to access your iCloud Tabs on your Mac, or your AirPods may not switch when you change devices.

Apple recently released the software update for iPhone iOS 12, and the company urges users to download it.

You can check which version of iOS you are running by going to Settings and checking the About section. The current version of iOS that you have will be listed together with a "Software Version" as a number.

Check the Battery

You can know your battery's condition based on the charge times, but your device can provide you a more precise reading.

Go to Settings, tap on the Battery section, and select Battery Health to know exactly how the lithium inside your device is fairing, according to MacWorld.

An iPhone that has been used for at least four years usually has a maximum capacity of 82%, losing 18% of its total.

A waning battery capacity can be very frustrating, but it is understandable, especially when a device ages.

Luckily, there are things you can do to improve the life and performance of your iPhone's battery.

You can get around it by charging your device more often and reducing power consumption using features like the Low Power Mode. Apple has introduced a feature called Optimized Charging that can protect batteries in the future.

If your iPhone has other issues like a cracked screen or if it is old enough that it does not receive any software support anymore, you may need to replace the handset instead.

Check for Damages

A damaged iPhone can affect its performance. For example, if it has a cracked screen, it may make it difficult to read messages, and it may cause issues with your touch input, according to INC.

Damage to the display assembly, which is at the front of your iPhone, can affect the microphone, the camera, and the speakers. You may have issues making a phone call.

Also, dents to your iPhone's chassis can be devastating. Even though your phone may work, the damage to the battery can cause major issues, including catching fire or worse.

A damaged battery may not hold much charge and may not be able to sustain the required charge for an iPhone to function.

