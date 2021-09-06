Amazon's Labor Day 2021 deals are already here, and there are great discounts out there for everyone. Whether it's fashion, electronics, and even all your workout needs, Amazon has deals you might find hard to resist.

A couple of days back, we published an article on Amazon Labor Day 2021 tech deals already available. Today, the focus shifts specifically to fitness tech deals.

If you happen to be on the hunt for great fitness deals this Labor Day, you do not need to look any further than Amazon. Here are the Amazon Labor Day 2021 fitness deals you can score! They include a treadmill, smartwatches with fitness features, and even the Apple AirPods Pro.

You know just how fast people can be on the internet, especially when there is an online sale going on. If you happen to find one you really want to buy, why not go for it right away before someone else gets ahead of you?

Amazon Labor Day 2021 Fitness Deals: Exercise Equipment

Amazon has a couple of exercise equipment deals for those looking for the right workout equipment for their homes. Here is an example of an exercise equipment deal you can find on Amazon this Labor Day as of writing:

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Treadmill

Price: $560.97

Discount: $187.06

Specs:

With nine programs

Three manual incline

Easy handrail controls and preset button speeds

Soft Drop System

Amazon Labor Day 2021 Fitness Deals: Smartwatches

These days, smartwatches are a necessity for a lot of people who love to workout or maintain their fitness. This is primarily because many smartwatches have the capability to track sleep, heart rate, and many more.

Here are the Amazon Labor Day 2021 smartwatch deals that are available as of press time:

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

Price: $128.95

Discount: $21

Specs:

Built-in GPS

Heart rate, sleep and swim tracking

Black/Black

One size (S & L bands included)

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch

Price: $199.99

Discount: $100

Specs:

With GPS

Fitness and Wellness Software Suite

Other Amazon Labor Day 2021 Fitness Deals

Looking for workout accessories and other gadgets that you need for your next workout? Amazon has just the right deals for you.

Here are some of the Amazon Labor Day 2021 deals (including earbuds and headphones such as the Apple AirPods Pro!) you can score as of press time:

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $248

Discount: $14

Specs:

Active Noise Cancellation

Quick access to Siri

Sweat and water-resistant

East setup

Wireless charging case

Beats Flex Headphones

Price: $30.99

Discount: $18.01

Specs:

Wireless portable bluetooth earbuds

Built-in microphone

Yuzu Yellow (renewed)

MUSE 2: The Brain Sensing Headband

Price: $209.99

Discount: $40

Specs:

Meditation tracker

Multi-sensor headset device

Responsive sound feedback for brain valve, heart, body, and breath activity

