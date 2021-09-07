(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X Restock Schedule September 6-12 | Potential Drop on Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and More

A potential limited edition Halo Xbox Series X restock is scheduled for this September 6-12, 2021. For those that want more than just the regular Xbox Series X restock and want to purchase the limited edition Halo-inspired Xbox Series X, now could be the chance!

Xbox Series X Restock Online

The Xbox Series X restock has been extremely hard to purchase due to three factors, the first being the limited supply of the console due to the global chip shortage, the second being the high demand for the latest console also potentially due to the pandemic, and the last reason being the scalpers buying out massive stocks and reselling them at higher prices. Purchasing the Xbox Series X since its launch in November 2021 has been extremely difficult.

The problem as of the moment is that although there might be available Xbox Series X restocks online, most of them are being sold at scalper prices with fair SRP prices launching quite rarely. One technique for buyers to have higher chances of purchasing the console is to follow Xbox Series X restock Twitter trackers online.

Difficulty In Buying the Xbox Series X Restock Online

There is currently a whole Xbox Series X restock schedule September 6-12, 2021 for the regular console. For those that want to purchase the limited edition Halo Xbox Series X restock, however, there is a thin window of when the new stock might be available.

An article by GamingIntel shows a number of online retailers that might drop the console during the September 6-12, 2021 window. Although these aren't confirmed drops, these potential drop dates might give buyers a higher chance of purchasing the console. When the date comes, it is important that buyers follow online restock trackers in order to receive notifications when the stock might drop.

Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X Restock Online

It is also important for buyers to have an account on the online retailers that might drop the limited edition Halo Xbox Series X restock to move fast when the new stock drops. The problem that some buyers experience is that they do not have accounts on the online retailers that drop the console.

This means that buyers would still have to make their own online accounts for the retailers which could take time and by the time they finish, the restock might already be gone. As of the moment, here are the rumored online retailers that might drop the console online.

Potential Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X Restock Drops:

GameStop rumored Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X restock drop this September 7-9, 2021

Amazon rumored Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X restock drop this September 6-12, 2021

Antonline rumored Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X restock drop this September 6-12, 2021

Best Buy rumored Limited Edition Halo Xbox Series X restock drop this September 6-12, 2021

As of the moment, these are the online retailers that would most likely have the restock drop online. Although this isn't confirmed, this might give buyers an idea of where they should look for potential drops.

