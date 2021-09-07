Elon Musk has asked the Roscosmos chief his favorite tea, and this may suggest that a collaboration is on the way or both would have an open discussion with regards to a future project. SpaceX might soon be collaborating with Russian space companies for missions and flights, opening up its connections more to others.

Last August, Elon Musk and NASA's Bill Nelson have received an invitation from the Roscosmos chief, Dmitry Rogozin, for a meeting, which has not yet unfolded or taken place.

Russia has always been a mystery to many, as the country has been known for being secretive and secluded but may soon be opening up because of space ventures.

Elon Musk Asks for Rogozin's Favorite Tea

Musk has expressed his "interest" to talk and have a conversation with Dmitry Rogozin, the Director-General of Roscosmos, via Twitter, by asking the chief for his favorite tea. While the "favorite tea" is not a euphemism or reference to a hidden CEO talk, it only shows his interest or openness to Russia's space agency.

This was said after Rogozin has shared an article on CNN, where the chief has said that he is opening the doors of his home to the SpaceX chief. In the interview, Rogozin said that the teakettle at home is already heating up and suggests that the Roscosmos head is already "brewing" something up with regards to their talk.

Let's start with my grandmother's favorite Indian tea! pic.twitter.com/JPIyVmNvnP — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) September 7, 2021

The Russian director general of Roscosmos has also replied to Musk's statement and has shown the favorite tea by his grandmother that came from India. Both chiefs have shown their intent to have an open conversation about future space ventures, both by SpaceX and Roscosmos' side alike.

Russia's Roscosmos to Collaborate with SpaceX?

The intent is shown by the Roscosmos chief to collaborate with SpaceX in future ventures, and it only shows that space is opening up, yet again a new channel for the unification of two countries. There are no specific missions or ventures that are set for the talk of both heads, but it only suggests that something big may soon come.

Rogozin said that he looks up to the western billionaires who use their money for meaningful ventures like developing space and going to it with their companies.

Roscosmos Missions

It was known that Roscosmos has been planning for a new space station for their cosmonauts to reside in, while studying and researching in orbit. This venture was meant for 2025, and it would be less than four years before this happens.

