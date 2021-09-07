Innovent is underway for its clinical trial phase for a drug that would help in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes, a known condition which adults with high levels of bodily sugar experience. The clinical trial of the biopharmaceutical company is already on Phase 2, something which the company has been working on in the past.

There have been a lot of alternatives in treating Type 2 Diabetes, and one is with the change of diet with a plant-based regimen to avoid getting high body sugar. Other treatment includes high-intensity interval training that can effectively help in treating any other problems that come with diabetes, for example, heart function loss.

Innovent's Clinical Trial Drug for Type 2 Diabetes

In the recent press release of Innovent , the company has devised a treatment to drastically reduce the blood glucose level of an individual with the phase 2 trials that they are doing. Optimistically, the biopharmaceutical company aims to bring the treatment to many if it proves to be effective and safe for administration.

The treatment is known as "IBI362." The said drug is both a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. The trial was successfully administered to a patient with Type 2 Diabetes in China, where the company's base of operations is.

Here, the company has incorporated more than one treatment for diabetes, and the multi-approach or dual agonist method of the researchers aims to bring both benefits and cure to a person. Each case of diabetes is unique to a person, as physiology, age, and other important factors are needed so that they may know the proper treatment to be used.

What Is IBI362

Innovent Bio has developed the IBI362, and it is the dual agonist drug that aims to bring more than one benefit or treatment to a person in terms of their gut hormones. Before this, scientists and doctors have only used the single method, using only one for treating diabetes.

The new drug may be experimental, but the team envisions that it would bring treatment to the disease effectively, something which would effectively fast track and bring more treatment.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes is a known condition for "adult-onset diabetes" or the type of diabetes that usually occurs with age. According to Healthline, the chronic health condition is known for its massive effect on the bloodstream, where it builds up sugar or glucose that cannot be controlled by the body.

Diabetes is a known problem that has affected a significant number of people globally, a disease from which a lot suffers. It also has high mortality among its affected patients. To date, the only cure for Diabetes is an insulin treatment to regulate sugar or having blood transfusion to filter out sugar and replace the body with new blood.

Other treatment includes a change of diet and a healthier lifestyle.

