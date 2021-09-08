(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup Award Goes to Kennedy Space Center | Check Out This Year's Accomplishments

NASA is one to recognize achievements even with its branches, and this year's NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup Award is going to the Kennedy Space Center! With loads of accomplishments this year, find out what other stations previously won.

NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup

According to the article by NASA, the NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup, or SBAC, Program recognizes every year the NASA Center that reportedly has the best overall small business program. This particular award program is said to be sponsored by the NASA Office of Small Business Programs.

The main purpose of the SBAC Program is to reportedly be able to honor the significant contributions that a certain NASA Center has made to the Agency's very own small business program. The award reportedly recognizes successful and also innovative practices that promote small business participation in the certain initiatives that NASA undertakes.

The FY 2020 NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup Award goes to the Kennedy Space Center. As of the moment, NASA has officially announced that it is preparing to launch the James Webb Space Telescope in December 2021. This upcoming telescope is said to replace the already powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

Here are the Previous NASA Small Business Administrator's Cup SBAC Winners:

Past FY 2019 Winner-won by the Marchall Flight Center (Check out the full press release.)

Past FY 2018 Winner-won by the Johnson Space Center

Past FY 2017 Winner-won by the NASA Shared Services Center-won for the very first time ever.

Past FY 2016 Winner-won by the Stennis Space Center

Past FY 2015 Winner-won by the Marshall Space Flight Center

Past FY 2014 Winner-won by the Marshall Space Flight Center

Past FY 2013 Winner-won by the Langley Research Center

Past FY 2012 Winner-won by the Marshall Space Flight Center

Past FY 2011 Winner-won by the Stennis Space Center

Past FY 2010 Winner-won by the Marshall Space Flight Center

Past FY 2009 Winner-won by the Kennedy Space Center

Past FY 2008 Winner-won by the Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA Awarding Process

It was noted that the NASA Office of Small Business Programs reportedly recognizes civil servant as well as industry achievement in, as well as in support of, the Agency's very own Small Business Program every fiscal year. The award this year goes to the Kennedy Space Center!

Every year, OSBP issues a call for nominations for the current Fiscal Year for the SBAA or Small Business Advocates Award as well as the SBIA or the Small Business Industry Awards programs. This starts from the first Monday of August up to mid-October. NASA is reportedly using rockets in order to keep a certain sun-observing gizmo alive, the Solar Dynamics Observatory or SDO satellite.

Individuals or even teams SBAA as well as companies SBIA, must be reportedly nominated by a certain NASA civil servant through the whole NASA Vendor Database in order for them to be eligible for an award. These awards do not accept self-nominations.

