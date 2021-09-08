(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) PS5 Restock and Xbox Series X Restock Schedule September 9-10 | Target, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and More!

A new PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock schedule has just dropped and is set to go off this September 9 to 10. Even the time of the drop was announced and is expected to be between 6am-9am ET.

PS5 Restock Update

According to a certain Jake Randall on Twitter, a new PS5 restock update is expected to happen this September 9 to 10 from 6am to 9am ET. Although there have been previously announcements of Xbox Series X restocks expected to launch within the September 6-12 timeframe, an actual time has been given for buyers to prepare for the purchase.

Aside from a supposed PS5 restock update, the Twitter account also announced that info regarding the restock as well as other September PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks will be announced in a video which was also linked to their Tweet. The video goes in-depth as to why certain restocks would drop on major online retailers and when they would most likely happen.

Potential PS5 Restock and Xbox Series X Restock

It is also very important for buyers to have accounts with online retailers that are most likely dropping the stock in order to check out right away when the stock arrives. As of the moment, the best news that buyers have is at least there is a timeframe on when the new stock would most likely drop.

For those struggling to purchase the new PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock this September 2021, it might be beneficial to follow restock tracker Twitter accounts and move as soon as they give a notification. There are also discord channels that can be followed that give announcements whenever new stock drops on different online retailers.

Where to Get the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best Buy

Availability: As of the moment, the stock is still sold out, but according to the YouTube video, new stock could drop on Best Buy within the timeframe announced by Jake Randall.

Price: $499 | $399

Best Buy's:

PS5 restock | PS5 Digital Edition restock

Xbox Series X restock | Xbox Series S restock

GameStop

Availability: As of the moment, the stock is still sold out, but according to the YouTube video, new stock could drop on GameStop within the timeframe announced by Jake Randall.

Price: $499 | $399

GameStop's:

PS5 restock | PS5 Digital Edition restock

Xbox Series X restock | Xbox Series S restock

Target

Availability: As of the moment, the stock is still sold out, but according to the YouTube video, new stock could drop on Target within the timeframe announced by Jake Randall.

Price: $499 | $399

Target's:

PS5 restock | PS5 Digital Edition restock

Xbox Series X restock | Xbox Series S restock

Walmart

Availability: As of the moment, the stock is still sold out, but according to the YouTube video, new stock could drop on Walmart within the timeframe announced by Jake Randall.

Price: $499 | $399

Walmart's:

PS5 restock | PS5 Digital Edition restock

Xbox Series X restock | Xbox Series S restock

Read Also: AMD Threadripper 3990x Remains Cheapest 64-Core CPU in Market

As of the moment, it is important to note that the upcoming restock drops are still just rumors. However, buyers might still want to try their luck within the timeframe and see if the restock tracker is indeed effective. There could also be a possible Halo Xbox Series X restock drop before September 12, 2021.

Related Article: FAA Bans Specific Apple MacBook Pro Model on US Flights | Find Out Which Model

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.