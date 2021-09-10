SpaceX's Super Heavy Booster has been installed once again in the orbital launch mount of Starship

On Wednesday, Sept.8, the huge Super Heavy rocket was put again to its previous location in South Texas at the Starbase site of the company.

Super Heavy Booster Now Back Again to Starship's Mount

According to SpaceX's report, the reinstallation of 70-meter Heavy Booster 4 or B4 happened just over a month after SN20, a prototype spacecraft was stacked on the Starship vehicle.

For those who do not know Starship, it is the official mode of transportation of SpaceX, which allows people to move from Earth to other parts of the solar system, such as Mars.

Last May, the company completed a series of flights using the prototype of the Starship.

SpaceX is preparing for the release of Booster 4 this time after the SN15 vehicle's trip in May.

Super Heavy Booster and SN20 Eyes Orbital Test Flight

In late August, the second batch of 29 Raptors for Super Heavy Booster was placed, according to Teslarati's report on Thursday, Sept.10.

For the first orbital test flight of the space company, SpaceX hopes that the SN20 and Booster 4 will have a successful campaign for the program.

If the plan goes well, the SN20 will circle around the Earth on the way to its orbit. It would hit the Pacific Ocean specifically to the location near Kauai Island in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the Super Heavy Booster will fly for a while before plunging to the Gulf of Mexico after a few moments.

Following a series of pre-launches, SpaceX is eyeing the best for its reinstalled Booster 4.

At the moment, the launch operations of Starship will undergo an environmental assessment that will be accomplished by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

It's not yet announced when the review will end.

Read Also: SpaceX's Inspiration4 is Launching Next Week Aboard the Dragon, And the Mission is a Go

A Look Back of Super Heavy's Orbital Launch

Earlier in August, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk teased "Mechazilla," its launch tower which will be beneficial for future rocket launches. At the time of writing, the Super Heavy Booster together with the Raptor engines was moved to the "orbital launch pad."

According to the tech tycoon, "Mechazilla" will be a big help for the upcoming rocket ventures of the company.

The initial usage will involve the Starship and the Super Heavy.

In the future, it is imminent that Musk would have an alternative to the Falcon 9 when it comes to payload delivery. At this point, we could surmise that the SpaceX CEO prefers a newer space vehicle that offers more effective power and reusability.

Regarding the Super Heavy Booster rocket, Musk mentioned somewhere in July that he was planning to add around 32 to 33 Raptor engines.

In addition, the progress that he thought could also impact the count of Starship's engines to nine from six.

Related Article: SpaceX Hires Engineers for Crew Starship's Life Support System Amid Blue Origin vs. NASA Lawsuit

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.