SpaceX is still hiring engineers that will work on the Crew Starship, or also known as the Human Landing System, for its Life Support System even as the lawsuit of Blue Origin against NASA's contact with Elon Musk's company is still ongoing.

It is worth noting that NASA, or National Aeronautics and Space Administration, awarded Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, the Artemis Human Landing System contract worth $2.9 billion to work on the Crew Starship for the lunar mission.

As per Tesmanian, SpaceX crew members will be going on a mission to land civilian passengers on the moon in 2023, which is dubbed as "Dear Moon" before the return of NASA astronauts to the moon after 50 years.

Blue Origin vs. NASA Lawsuit

The moon lander project of SpaceX for NASA's astronauts faced another delay last Aug. 20 after a rival company of Musk's space firm, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, filed a lawsuit against the United States space agency.

As such, Musk trolled the founder of Amazon, saying that Bezos' retired from the e-commerce giant to take on a new full-time job that is responsible for filing lawsuits against SpaceX.

SpaceX Human Landing System

The SpaceX Human Landing System, or shortly known as the HLS, will be bringing back NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.

The space agency awarded the contract to SpaceX to produce spacecraft, which is also known as Crew Starship or HLS.

It is to note that the Artemis Moon Mission seeks to return humans to the moon in 2024, following the first attempt, the Apollo mission, way back in 1972.

It is worth adding that the attempt to go back to the lunar surface will also mark another milestone as it will bring the first woman to the moon.

SpaceX HLS Life Support Systems Engineer Job Listing

SpaceX posted a job listing that seeks to hire a Life Support Systems engineer for the HLS or the Crew Starship.

The listing noted that the Life Support Systems engineer will be carrying a challenging role in the Crew Starship, which includes testing, manufacturing, design, and analysis.

What's more, the Life Support Systems engineer will also work on the "project delivery timeline from early design through production, launch, and recovery." Not to mention that it will also be responsible for fluid analysis, and systems engineering tasks.

SpaceX HLS Mechanical Engineer Job Listing

The space innovation firm of Musk is also looking for a mechanical engineer for the Crew Starship.

The mechanical engineer will be working on the analysis of designs, such as hand calculations.

On top of that, the position will be responsible for specifically analyzing the vibration, thermal, and loading requirements of the spacecraft.

