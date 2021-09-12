PS5 Restock UK: September Drops Point Out to Argos, BT, and GAME

PS5 restocks for September seem to be coming to fruition following the reports that UK retailers such as BT, GAME, and Argos will soon drop the next-gen consoles.

The three stores are included in the most awaited PlayStation 5 restock event for this month.

Here's everything you need to follow for the upcoming console wave.

Promising September PS5 Restock

So far, the UK customers have had no word about PS5 restock for a while. Recently, many stores are slowly opening for those who want to obtain the most-sought console on the planet.

Even though many reports appear about PS5 stocks, they are only often rumors and speculations about the next PS5 wave.

This upcoming week for September, three stores have officially declared that they will be dropping PlayStation 5 supplies soon. These are BT, GAME, and Argos.

Your best schedule to wait for incoming PS5 console drops might occur from Sept. 14 to Sept.17, so you better pay attention to the following stores.

According to PS5 Stock UK on Twitter, there will be an expected arrival of the PS5 consoles and bundles next week. The delay for this week was due to the release of Xbox Series X of GAME.

The popular PlayStation 5 tracker said that the potential delivery of the next-gen machines will be on Sept.24.

You can also start shopping after 8 AM.

Stores to Watch For PlayStation 5 Drops

BT

BT is said to have PS5 restocks for the upcoming week and that's not a surprise for the old lookers. Anything can happen during this event since the consoles could quickly sell out in a few moments.

Besides BT, the buyers should know the other stores that will be dropping PS5s in the UK soon.

GAME

According to Express on Sunday, Sept.12, one of the biggest retailers in the UK, GAME is now preparing for the big PS5 console wave.

The fresh report recommended that users could stick with the Guest Checkout since it has a higher success rate when completing PS5 purchases.

Wait until Sept.14 to catch up with the next PlayStation 5 restock.

Read Also: PS5 Restock in Best Buy is No-Show For 23 Days: Where to Go Next?

ARGOS

Regular Argos users have a complaint about the retailer's official website because the site traffic in it is usually high, especially during these announcements.

For that reason, we recommend the UK buyers refrain from using their computers when checking out. Instead, stick to our phones through the mobile Argos app.

By the time the PS5 drops start, you can quickly see the most recent listings in the local store.

Amazon UK

Do not let your guard down with Amazon UK since PS5 restocks in this store could take place at any time. If you want to get started with this retailer, make sure you already have an account before you check out the device.

Right now, we are sure that stocks will drop in September. The official date for the next batch of consoles is still unannounced.

PS5 restocks in the UK will start in just a few hours. Make sure you are always ahead of others so you can have an advantage during check-out.

