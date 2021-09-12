(Photo : GettlyImages/ ROSLAN RAHMAN ) Apple Inc

Apple's streaming event is set on Sept. 14, and fans are expecting the tech giant to reveal the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7 on that day.

Apple's Event

The event will be held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic. Although Apple has not discussed its plans for the iPhone 13 yet, people believe that the device will be shown and that the tech giant will discuss how its camera and specs have improved.

This will be Apple's third virtual event this year, with the first one held back in March and the second in April.

The most dramatic change for the new iPhones is said to be the ability to make calls and send texts even when there is no cell coverage, and this will be very useful during emergencies. However, the phone is still expected to rely on the 5G wireless technology for daily connectivity.

The iPhone 13 comes a year after the launch of the 5G-powered iPhone 12, one of Apple's most successful iPhones.

The iPhone 12 offered the first major change of the device's design since 2017. It has a face-unlocking feature and high-quality screen technology, according to MacRumors.

The Demand for a New iPhone

According to a survey conducted by Declutter, around 53% of people will buy a new iPhone when it launches. With this in mind, Apple is expecting the iPhone 13 to replicate the iPhone 12.

Following the release of the iPhone 12, the tech giant saw an increase in its sales. In January, the company stated that iPhone sales during the holidays increased 17%. It was the company's highest recorded profit ever.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said they were not expecting an increase in sales in 2020 because it was one of the most challenging years for the company due to the pandemic. But the popularity of the iPhone 12 just shows what the public has been secretly yearning for despite the challenges.

Even though Apple is offering an upgrade, it is happening at a time that there are issues within the tech industry.

Since 2020, the pandemic has forced massive tech companies like Apple, Sony, Microsoft, and others to hold virtual events instead of the traditional in-person one, according to MSN.

The pandemic has changed the lives of billions of people around the world. It had forced countries to go into lockdown to stop the spread.

The lockdown and quarantine period have slowed the manufacturing and shipping of devices around the world, resulting in a global chip shortage that delayed the production of cars, computers, and video game consoles.

So far, Apple has been able to keep its products in stock, thanks to the company's management of its supply chain.

While iPhone 13 will be the main product that people will see at the Apple event this month and the product that people will focus their attention on, the tech giant is expected to reveal other devices such as the Watch Series 7, new Mac computers, and new new new devices chips and more.

The Apple virtual event will be on Sept. 14 at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time or 1:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. You can stream the event on Apple's official website.

