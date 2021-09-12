Android editing apps usually have monthly subscriptions. However, there are still some top-performing applications that are for free.

As of the moment, editing applications are quite essential for social media influencers, especially those on TikTok since TikTokers are now getting more popular than ever.

But, there are still some factors that a TikToker needs to consider before using a free Android editing app. News Wire provided some of them that you need to know.

Easy editing interfaces

Great color adjusting tools

Offers altering editing features for unique photo output

Has text templates as well as great transitions

Top 5 Free Android Editing Apps

91 Mobiles reported that not all TikTokers have great editing skills. Because of this, they are usually having a hard time when it comes to using Adobe Photoshop and other complicated software.

Also Read: How To Fix Gmail Unreceived Email Bug: Effective Methods, Reasons, and Other Details

If you are one of them, these free editing apps will offer you almost the same, edited image outputs without the need of studying editing techniques.

Snapseed

Snapseed is one of the best free Android apps right now. It has free features that allow you to adjust your image's vibrance, contrast, color, and other settings. On the other hand, it also offers free text templates that would suit your needs.

Picsart

Picsart offers a lot of filters that are quite attractive. Unlike Snapseed, this free Android editing application allows you to be more creative without paying for a monthly subscription. You can even make vector arts with it.

VSCO

VSCO is currently available on both Android and iOS platforms for free. If you want to get that Instagrammable look, this would be your best option since it offers editing features that could provide you the aesthetic output you are looking for.

Instagram

Instagram is not only a social media platform. If you click the "My Day" section of IG, you can send your image and choose from varieties of filters. This would allow you to have a look in just a matter of seconds. Another great thing about IG is that it doesn't automatically upload your video. You can still save it on your device and then delete it on Instagram.

Canva

Canva has both a mobile app and website version. It allows you to create resumes and other templates that you need. Aside from this, you can also rely on its filters, borders, and other image editing functions to achieve the creative output you've wanted to have.

Here are other special free Android editing apps you can try:

Prisma Photo Editor

Adobe Photoshop Express

Pixlr

Visage

Afterlight 2

Apps are not only capable of offering you great video and photo outputs. There are also some workout applications that could help you be in shape why you are at home.

On the other hand, Google Photos and other applications are making huge updates for offering better in-app experiences.

This just shows that the application platform is now becoming better.

For more news updates about apps and other similar online services, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Adobe Photoshop Users Not Liking V22.5 Update-Can You Still Use 3D Features, Spherical Panorama?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.