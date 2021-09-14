(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) PS5 restock

Gamestop's PS5 restock is available today, with three PS5 bundles to drop at 8:00 A.M. Pacific Time or 11:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. The bundles for the consoles are available for PowerUp Rewards Pro members.

PS5 Restock Available at GameStop

If you are a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, make sure that you are logged into your GameStop account, and your membership must be active so you can take advantage of the early sale, according to GamesRadar.

The PS5 bundles that are available are the PS5 console with "Ghost of Tsushima" and "NBA 2K22" games included, PS5 console with "Ghost of Tsushima" and "NBA 2K22" video games included plus a $50 GameStop gift card, and the PS5 Digital Edition console with $50 GameStop gift card.

After GameStop drops its stocks, Sony is scheduled to do a PS5 stock drop later this afternoon. The retailer has sent out emails to random PlayStation users inviting them to purchase the console at 12 P.M. Pacific Time or 3 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

If you did not receive an invite, you could wait online as the public queue opens at 2 P.M. Pacific Time or 5 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. The public queue will be entertained after the users with invites are done with their purchases, according to Newsweek.

PS5 Availability at Retail Stores

As predicted by CNET, a couple of PS5 restocks happened after the PlayStation Event last week.

The console was briefly available at Amazon on Sept. 2, and it was available at both Target and PlayStation Direct on Sept. 10.

The last restock at Antonline was on Aug.31, and they are still to drop new stocks this month. Walmart's last drop was on Aug. 25.

PlayStation Direct's PS5 restock drop was frequent, which is no surprise considering it is Sony's own retail store. The store dropped stocks on Aug. 17, Aug. 19, Aug. 24, Sept. 10, and Sept. 14.

GameStop dropped PS5 stocks on Aug. 17, Aug. 25, and Sept. 14. Target dropped PS5 stocks on Aug. 27, Sept. 10.

While Best Buy is the only retail store that has not dropped any PS5 stocks for two months. The last drop was on July 23.

PlayStation Direct Emails

The retail store with the frequent PS5 restock drop is Sony's official store, PlayStation Direct. The restock at the retail store happens at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. It also happens in the middle of the week, from Tuesday to Thursday.

In order to prevent scalpers, Sony has given a few of its customers' special email invites so they can access the store early when the stocks drop. Those who got the invite can access the store as early as 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

To get the invite, you need to have a registered PSN account. You can sign up for the account online for free. While signing up, don't forget to allow Sony to send you marketing emails.

Once you are done, you need to wait for Sony to send you emails. These priority emails are sent randomly.

