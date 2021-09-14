Apple's iPhone 13 Pro has been released, and it has confirmed several of its leaks that made the smartphone a sought-after device now. On Apple's Fall Event, it was revealed that the new iPhone 13 Pro would have one terabyte of storage capacity, as well as the famed OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, something which fans have longed for.

Samsung was initially rumored to have been supplying Apple with OLED 120Hz screens earlier this year, but a lot has been skeptical about this leak because the Cupertino giant is known for its Retina screens. However, the September Fall event, which recently concluded this year, is now confirming all the leaks that have rolled out.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro with 120Hz Display

It was an expectation that was unexpected by fans and enthusiasts for the iPhone, and the 120Hz display for the device was initially what fans wanted for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. However, Apple failed to bring that, as it stuck with its Retina screen that only has 60Hz refresh rate, twice inferior to the latest model.

Most flagships in the smartphone industry have the 120Hz, with some even debuting 144Hz with ASUS's ROG Phone 3, Nubia, Lenovo Legion phone, and more.

Nevertheless, it is a massive move for the Cupertino giant for its latest display technology, particularly as it focuses on Pro Motion for the iPhone 13 Pro, with its Retina XDR display. Moreover, the iPhone was not paired with the mini LED, something which the iPad Pro has released last Spring Event.

Apple says that this is the best display an iPhone has, comparing it to previous releases of the company with lower refresh rates and nits.

Read Also: Apple Zero-Day: Update Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and MORE with the Emergency Patch Immediately

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Storage

On the other hand, the initial report by Ming-Chi Kuo for the iPhone 13 Pro's one terabyte of storage was doubted by many, as it was "too good to be true" for the Apple smartphone. However, it has released the 512GB since the iPhone XS in 2018, and it has been a lot of years which Apple stuck with that max storage capacity.

It is the biggest storage for an iPhone yet, but it is only available for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max variants of smartphones.

Nevertheless, this is a massive jump for Apple, as it did not hint about any plans of expansion on its storage before this. The recently concluded September Fall event has brought a lot for the iPhone 13, as its featured release.

Other features include a better battery, a better rear camera that stuck with the 3-lens setup, the all-new A15 Bionic Chip, better 5G, faster wireless charging with MagSafe, the iOS 15, and more.

iPhone 13 Pro's 1TB and 120Hz Already Available on Android

And while this is all news and massive for Apple, a lot of devices have already featured the 120Hz display and 1TB storage tandem for flagship smartphones. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and succeeding models, ASUS ROG Phone 2, and other Android releases.

Still, Apple's iPhone 13 Pro brought what fans asked for, and it would be perfect for the techie and Apple fanboy.

Related Article: Apple Event 2021: Apple Unveils iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, New iPad, Fitness+ Program, and More

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.