TikTok banned "Devious Licks" videos, which have been viral for featuring small-scale student heists of school properties, including soap dispensers and even microscopes.

As per Gizmodo, the latest TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" involves teenagers documenting how they steal virtually anything they can steal from their schools, such as COVID test kits, soap dispensers, and hand sanitizers. The video trend has already garnered more than 175 million views under the #deviouslick, according to Mashable.

The audio used in the viral clips, an edited version of the "Ski Ski BasedGod," has already been applied to a whopping 100,000 videos in total.

Meanwhile, the first Devious Licks video was posted last Sept. 5, which was uploaded by a TikTok user that goes by the name dtx.2cent, who boasts a total of 31,000 followers, along with 3.3 million likes. The trend starter video carries the title "Got This Devious Lick From School."

The word devious lick connotes randomly stealing important objects. But on the contrary, TikTok users are stealing even the most unimportant items that you can stumble upon in school settings.

It is worth noting that TikTok videos of dtx.2cent are primarily about Devious Lick content filmed in schools.

According to Yahoo, TikTok started banning all Devious Licks videos on the video-sharing platform, leading to limited search results for the latest trend. The Chinese tech firm also went on to take down some viral videos that carried the said tag.

TikTok further reminded its users to be kind to their teachers.

A spokesperson of the Chinese video-sharing platform also said that they "expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities."

On top of that, both the search results and hashtags of Devious Licks will instead be redirected to a page that shows the Community Guidelines of the social media platform as the latest trend violates it.

However, despite this announcement coming straight from TikTok itself, Gizmodo noted in the same report that there are still numerous Devious Licks videos on the video platform.

TikTok Devious Licks Trend Effect

The latest video trend on TikTok has shown how some students have become small-time criminals inside the premises of their schools by bringing home items like projectors and speed limit signs.

One instance even went on to bother the principal of Florida River Ridge High School, Toni Zetzsche, who decided to post the concern on Facebook.

The post on the social media giant encouraged parents to have a talk with their children about the latest TikTok trend, further noting that it violates not just the rules of the school but the law as well.

