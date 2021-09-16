(Photo : Image from Ola Website) Ola S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooters Sold 80K Units in the 1st 12Hrs | 70 MPH, 8.5kW Motor, 112 Mile Range, and More

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are launched with a bang after its first day sales see 80,000 units sold in the first 12 hours.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of OLA, claimed that the company actually sold two electric scooters every second.

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro

According to the story by Electrek, the original launch didn't actually go quite as smoothly after there was a glitch in the order process that led to pre-orders being delayed by a week.

Now that the company has finally relaunched with a better ordering system, both the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters are reportedly flying off the virtual shelves.

The company proudly announced getting 80,000 sales in the initial 12 hours. In order to put this into perspective, this is a daily sales rate that reportedly matches the quarterly sales rate of the actual electrical scooter industry leader NIU.

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter is only capable of 80 miles of range in comparison to the 112 miles for the Ola motorcycles.

Electric Motors vs Conventional Motors

Ola Electric, of course, has the advantage of being able to target the largest electric two wheeler market in the world and is also reportedly riding high on months of positive progress for the company's highly-anticipated electric scooters.

This particularly elevated sales level could wane as early adopters saturate sales, but the whole dramatic opening actually highlights just how exciting the whole local market is for the new electric scooters by Ola.

Ola Electric is reportedly seen as one of the best hopes for the conversion of India's massive gas-powered scooter and motorcycles into better electric alternatives.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro Specs

A number of other electric entries in the whole Indian two-wheeler market have been targeting the moped-class specifications with lower speeds as well as smaller batteries.

Ola, on the other hand, has its sights set on higher power along with higher speeds to be able to effectively replace 125cc-level gas scooters and motorcycles.

Both the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro are powered by a significant 8.5kW electric motor. The S1 gets a top speed of 56mph while the S1 Pro can reach 71mph. Both of the scooters include other relatively large batteries with 3 kWh of capacity for the S1 and another 4 kWh of capacity for the S1 Pro.

Read Also: Scandinavia's Offshore Wind Farm is Inaugurated, Expected to Increase Danish Wind Power Production

Ola Electric Scooter Price

The large batteries reportedly provide ranges of 75 miles and 112 miles respectively.

The high ranges are usually calculated at other lower city speeds. Although the scooters' performance specs have reportedly been praised, it was noted that perhaps the most notable feature of the scooter when it was unveiled was the price at just $1,350..

The scooters are reportedly built within Ola's Future factrory, which is a large and sprawling complex that is designed to manufacture 2 million electric scooters a year.

Plans are currently in works to be able to increase the capacity up to 10 million electric scooters a year.

With Ola's sales currently on a skyward trajectory, those workers will surely be kept busy for quite some time. Harley-Davidson is also venturing into electric bikes starting with the Serial 1 Cycle.

Related Article: Robot 'Police' Using 360-Degree Cameras With AI Are Now Patrolling Public Areas in Singapore

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.