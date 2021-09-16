(Photo : Image from Apple Website) Apple Discontinues iPhone SE 256GB Smartphone After 'California Streaming' Event

Apple has just discontinued the iPhone SE 256GB smartphone after its recent "California Streaming" event.

Following the recent updates for the upcoming Apple lineup, Apple has quietly just discontinued the 256GB capacity option for the Apple iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 256GB Discontinued

According to the story by MacRumors, prior to the event, the popular iPhone SE was still available in 64GB, 128GB, as well as the 256GB configurations.

Ever since the recent "California Streaming" event, as well as the subsequent product lineup rejic, however, only the first as well as the second of those particular capacities are listed on the official Apple online store.

For those still interested to buy the iPhone SE 64GB and 128GB models, the price for these two options remain the same.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, the company is still planning an upcoming upgrade to the iPhone SE model expected to come out in the first half of 2022.

The new iPad mini is also expected to drop its headphones jack as Apple pushes towards wireless listening.

Apple iPhone 13 Variants

It was noted that the current model was actually launched back in April 2020, so this means that the removal of the 256GB variant could be a sign that the company is starting to ramp down on its production of that particular model.

During the event, Apple announced both the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 13 mini models, which are expected to start with 128GB of storage.

This would mean that the iPhone 13 starting models will have twice the memory of the starting models of the iPhone 12 as well as iPhone 12 mini beginning at a 64GB offering.

The storage capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are expected to include 128GB, 256GB, as well as a 512GB offering.

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, are expected to come with a new 1TB storage option as well. The pricing has also been revealed for the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Prices for the iPhone 13 Lineup

The Apple iPhone 13 mini will sell at $699

The Apple iPhone 13 will sell at $799

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro will sell at $999

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will sell at $1,099

The article by MacRumors noted that the preorders for the new upcoming iPhone 13 models will start on Sept. 17, 2021.

For those that might want to order the iPhone 13 models ahead of launch, there isn't much of a wait until orders can be placed.

Sadly, for those that do not live in the United States, Apple's mmWave 5G connectivity will not be available. Apple has limited its 5G connectivity to models that are available only in the United States and not in other countries.

