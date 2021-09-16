(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Windows 11 software

Microsoft announced that the Microsoft Office 2021 would be released on Oct. 5. The next version of the productivity site will launch on the same day as Windows 11.

Like Office 2019, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase, and it will be available on both macOS and Windows. It is for those who don't want to subscribe to the Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft Office 2021 Launch Date

Microsoft stated that it would share more details about the new version soon. According to The Verge's Tom Warren, the release of Office 2021 will feature a lot of improvements.

The company will release two versions of the productivity site, the Office 2021 and the Office LTSC. The Office LTSC will focus more on the needs of the enterprise customers who can't access the Cloud.

The new version of Microsoft Office will also add dark mode support and accessibility features. Microsoft plans to support the software until 2025, and it can operate with 32-bit and 64-bit systems, according to Engadget.

Microsoft Office LTSC

LTSC, which stands for Long Term Servicing Channel, is Microsoft's version on Sept. 15. This version means that if you purchase it, the features will remain the same, and you only have to purchase it once.

Once it is downloaded, it is tied to your device, and you won't get any new features. If you need a version that gets frequent updates, Microsoft 365 is the one for you, but it needs to be paid monthly or annually.

The Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 will have new functions in Excel like LET, XMATCH, and XLOOKUP. Dynamic Arrays is also a new feature that has six functions.

The slideshow recorder in PowerPoint is new and improved, and it also has a presenter video. There are new translation and inking features in Outlook, and much more.

You will also find some performance improvements and a new visual design across all of the included apps. Support is available if you need to automatically save your files in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. A new search box located at the top of the apps will also be available.

Another new thing is the inclusion of the Teams app. However, that does not mean that you get access to its premium version.

This only has the free versions of Teams or the Exploratory version for businesses with the Azure AD, but it does not have the Teams license. If you want the premium version, you need to pay for it.

Passwordless Option

Aside from the latest Office versions, Microsoft is now offering its users the choice to remove passwords from their Microsoft account. This is a move towards a passwordless future where your face or your phone will log you in.

The change began on Sept. 15, and it will roll out in the next few weeks. Your Microsoft account, together with the apps that require you to enter a password, will no longer do so, according to PCWorld.

Instead of the traditional password, Microsoft will use the Authenticator app. It will also use Windows Hello and codes sent to your email or your phone.

