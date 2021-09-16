Elon Musk has thanked Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos for congratulating him on the success of the Inspiration4 launch.

The Inspiration4 mission successfully launched into orbit on September 15 and made history due to its all-civilian crew. The Inspiration4 crew members were launched into orbit at 8:02 p.m. EDT.

The four-member Inspiration4 crew will orbit the planet for three days before returning.

The Inspiration4 mission crew members are expected to conduct research experiments as they orbit around the planet.

Elon Musk Thanks Jeff Bezos for Congratulating Him

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, has thanked Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos for congratulating him on the successful launch of the Inspiration4 mission. Bezos posted his congratulations on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us," the tweet reads.

Elon Musk replied to the tweet and simply said thank you.

Thank you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2021

Inspiration4's Successful Launch

The Inspiration4 successfully launched on September 15 from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch happened at 8:02 p.m. EDT.

The Inspiration4 mission is an effort to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as one of its crew members, billionaire Jared Issacman, wanted the mission to mean something else other than just going on a spaceflight.

Its four-member crew was launched into space by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the Crew Dragon spacecraft the crew are currently in. The Inspiration4's four crew members are:

Jared Issacman - Shift4 Payments founder and billionaire who is serving as the mission's commander.

Haley Arceneaux - A physician's assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the medical officer of the mission. Arceneaux is also a childhood bone cancer survivor.

Sian Proctor - A geoscientist who is considered the pilot of the mission.

Chris Sembroski - An Air Force veteran and data engineer who is the mission specialist of Inspiration4.

"The @Inspiration4x crew is healthy, happy, and resting comfortably. Before the crew went to bed, they traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals," an update posted on SpaceX's Twitter account reads.

A succeeding tweet added that the crew members are set to conduct more research once they wake up. They will also get their first look at their surroundings from the Crew Dragon's glass dome cupola.

What Will the Crew Do While in Orbit?

As mentioned by SpaceX's Twitter update, the crew members are expected to do some scientific research as they orbit around Earth.

According to an explainer on the Inspiration4 by Space, the four crew members are expected to "perform a variety of medical experiments and record health data to support future human spaceflights."

