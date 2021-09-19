Cadillac 2023 Lyric EV reservation got sold out in just a few minutes since it opened on Sept. 18.

Cadillac 2023 Lyriq EV Reservation Sold Out

To be precise, Electrek reported that the luxury division of General Motors, Cadillac, opened the reservations for its upcoming 2023 Lyriq EV at exactly 1 pm, but it got sold out after 19 minutes.

As of 1:19 pm, the reservation page of the upcoming luxury EV SUV wrote that "2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full."

It is worth noting that the luxury carmaker brand only opened its reservations for the Debut Edition variant of the upcoming 2023 Lyriq, but it swiftly closed without lasting even for an hour.

Cadillac's 2023 Lyriq EV Reservation

As per The Drive, the launch of the upcoming EV of Cadillac, the Lyriq SUV, only required its customers to pay the deposit to the tune of $100, which is the common price for reserving a vehicle, the news outlet further noted.

In addition, the price of the 2023 Lyriq EV starts at $59,990, which is expected to start shipping in 2022.

It is important to point out that Cadillac has yet to disclose the actual figures of the recent reservation of its upcoming EV. That said, it is still unclear how many vehicles have been sold out during the event.

On top of that, GM previously revealed that the Debut Edition of Lyriq is only in limited quantities.

However, one of the dealers of Cadillac, Ken Batchelor, disclosed that about 1,500 Lyriq were initially available, but the carmaker has yet to back this info.

Cadillac's 2023 Lyriq EV

Here are some of the basic specs of the upcoming electric vehicle, which could have been the reason why it sold out quickly--aside from the limited quantities of the Debut Edition.

To begin, with a price under $60,000, the EV produces 340 horsepower for its wheels in the rear.

What's more, the SUV also sports a 100 kWh battery that the carmaker touted to last more than 300 miles for its range.

However, it is worth noting that there is no official EPA estimate for the upcoming vehicle yet.

Cadillac's 2023 Lyriq EV: How to Buy

There is still a chance to get the recently debuted electric vehicle in the future. But the catch is, it might not be the Debut Edition anymore as GM announced that there will be a limited number of the said variant.

As such, there will still be other 2023 Lyriq EV models coming out in the near future.

To be exact, the reservation website said that "more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022." So, stay tuned for this.

