"Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes" is likely to be in progress in 2021 as Disney is reportedly in discussions with the Japanese video game developer and publisher, which is the other half of the iconic gaming title.

'Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes'

As per ScreenRant, "Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes" came out way back during the 2000s era as a 2D fighter game that flaunts some of the characters from the two comic book icons.

The iconic game featuring Marvel and Capcom characters is also known as "MvC2," which is the fourth installment of the popular fighter series.

The playable characters of the game include Marvel folks, namely Spider-Man, Magneto, and Iron Man. What's more, the crossover game is paired with Capcom personalities, such as Ryu, Zangief, and Jill.

It is worth noting that the PlayStation 2 and Xbox port of the "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" figured in a limited production issue after Capcom lost its Marvel license.

Despite its limited release, the game still had tons of copies, but the steep increase in demand had left the "MvC2" to skyrocket in prices and made it scarce.

On top of that, "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" is also the first version of the game that did not carry any character-specific endings.

The latest version of the game is "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

'Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes' Come Back?

According to ComicBook, the "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" comeback has become likely again as talks between the Japanese game developer and Disney have surfaced.

To be precise, the studio head of Digital Eclipse, which is one of the teams that also worked on the "Marvel vs. Capcom 2," Mike Mika revealed the development in a recent interview.

It is to note that Digital Eclipse did not only work on the old iconic gaming title. The firm also joined forces with Disney and Capcom separately, such as "Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King," "The Disney Afternoon Collection," "Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection," and "Mega Man Legacy Collection."

That said, Digital Eclipse still has an existing relationship with Capcom--and now Marvel's parent company, Disney.

The studio head, Mika, further claimed that there are ongoing discussions between Disney's Marvel and Capcom specifically talk about the said game.

ComicBook further suggested in the same report that it looks like Digital Eclipse is part of the ongoing dialogue as Mika was able to disclose information about it.

Mika further disclosed that the revival of the "MvC2" could be more expensive than the development of the original version of the gaming titles due to some hurdles, including licensees, and resources.

