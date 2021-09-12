"Marvel's Wolverine" is one of the newest games developed by Insomniac Games to arrive on the PlayStation 5 platform. Aside from the popular game revolving around Weapon X, PS5 would also release the most-awaited "Marvel's Spider-Man," which would focus on Miles Morales and Peter Parker, as well as the arrival of Venom in Sony's well-known gaming platform.

Many people say that it is the best time of the year for Spidey's fans since they would enjoy different content feature their favorite teen superhero, from movies, games, and other content. However, Marvel fans would also surely get excited since Wolverine would also enter the PS5 scene.

Since Insomniac has already proven its titles, players can expect a great gaming experience from the new "Marvel's Wolverine" title. It is worked on by different professionals from the game industry and film world. These include Cameron Christian, a popular game director, as well as creative director Brian Horton.

'Marvel's Wolverine' Trailer and Other Details

According to Android Central's latest report, the new Insomniac Games title would be a PS5 exclusive. Thanks to this effort from both Sony and the giant game developer, the new "Marvel's Wolverine" could take advantage of PlayStation 5's advanced capabilities.

One of these is the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Since you would be using PS5's controllers, action scenarios would feel more realistic since vibrations are felt when battling against your foes.

On the other hand, you could also enjoy 60 FPS modes, as well as the ray-tracing feature, which would definitely lead to better graphic performance.

Aside from this, the new "Marvel's Wolverine" is expected to arrive this coming 2023. However, some leakers claim that this is too early. They added that the launch date would most likely happen by 2024.

Meanwhile, the new trailer for the new title, unveiled during the recent 2021 PlayStation Showcase, revealed some fun easter eggs.

These include the license plate on the bar's wall, which states the letter and number combinations "HLK 181." Some Marvel critics explained that the code hints that there would also be "Marvel's Hulk" or other titles revolving around the story of the green monster.

If you don't have your own console, PS5 restock is expected to happen in various retailers and online stores. All you have to do is always check the updates so that you can reserve your own gaming gadget.

PS5's Other Upcoming Games

Sony's official blog post said that they are already working on the most-awaited "Marvel's Spider-Man."

"Much of the development team that brought you Marvel's Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director)," said Sony.

On the other hand, the company confirmed that Venom would be voiced by Tony Todd, a popular film producer and American actor. Thanks to this great casting, fans of the popular symbiote character can expect better voice acting performances in the new title.

For more news updates about "Marvel's Wolverine" and other games arriving in PS5, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

