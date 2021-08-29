(Photo : Screenshot From Xbox Official Website) Xbox Series X Restock Aug 30-Sep 5, 2021 Schedule | Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and More!

For those that missed out on the Xbox Series X restock ever since its launch back in November 2020, the good news is that there could be a new restock launch this first week of September! Although these aren't technically confirmed drops, as companies no longer announce official drops to avoid crashing their system, these are hints that could help increase gamers' chances of purchasing the console.

Xbox Series X Restock Online

According to a certain Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter account, a new batch of restocks could be coming this August 30 to September 5, 2021! For those that want to increase their chances of purchasing the console, it is important to have accounts for these particular online retailers for a smoother checkout.

One major problem a lot of buyers had was not having an actual account for the online retailers that suddenly sell the Xbox Series X restock. To prepare for the restock, it is recommended that buyers make sure they have accounts automatically logged in for them to move swiftly when the new restock is online.

Here are the new Xbox Series X May restock 2021:

It is important to note that this is still not a 100% guarantee that stocks could drop on these online retailers. However, according to GamingIntel, a drop is most likely with these online retailers.

Restock Rollout Mechanics

There was a previous Xbox Series X restock on August 23-29 that saw the same online retailers drop the console but still in limited stock. In order for buyers to increase their chances of purchasing the console, it is important to follow online stock trackers in order to get notifications when new stock appears online.

Online retailers like Walmart, however, have rolled out consoles like the Xbox Series X over an hour in the past. This does not mean that consoles will be available for the full hour but rather they were made available in batches every 15 minutes.

