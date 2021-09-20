"Apex Legends" players who have been getting disconnection errors the past few days may have a few more frustrating days ahead if they want to keep trying to play the game.

According to its developer, the "Apex Legends" server issues may only be fixed when the next planned patch arrives. When will it arrive? September 22, according to Respawn.

'Apex Legends' Server Issues Might Not be Fixed Until Sept. 22

Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex, and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22.



We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday. — Respawn (@Respawn) September 17, 2021

"Apex Legends" has been experiencing server instability in the last few days, and players may have to wait until September 22 for a full fix. Respawn Entertainment, the developer of "Apex," has posted a tweet addressing the server instability.

"Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex, and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22," the post on Twitter reads.

According to a report by PC Gamer, the server instability issues began on September 14.

The most recent update from Respawn as of press time is probably not good news for ranked competitive players of the game. Per PC Gamer, playing a game with the possibility of getting a disconnection error is risky right now because "a disconnect might cost you some points, and it's unlikely that Respawn will help."

Good news is that Respawn has extended the currently ranked split by a week, which will go live on September 20.

'Apex Legends' Previously Hacked Last July

The current bout of disconnection errors "Apex Legends" players are experiencing comes after the game was hacked just two months ago. The hackers claimed that they were doing it to save another Respawn game, "Titanfall."

Despite the seemingly good intentions of the attackers, the hack caused quite a headache among "Apex" players who reported receiving post-match messages and having difficulties queueing up for matches.

What is 'Apex Legends'?

Apex Legends is a battle royale game developed by Respawn and published by Electronic Arts (EA) in 2019. The game is free to play and is also a hero shooter game that is playable on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Players select their character among a pre-designed roster of characters known as Legends and form squads composed of two to three players. The squad can then choose between two gameplay modes.

In the first mode, known as Battle Royale, each squad's goal is to be the last team standing. Squads have to battle with other squads as the play area begins to shrink. In the second mode, Arenas, three-person squads go against each other in a team deathmatch.

It was announced back in April that a mobile version of "Apex Legends" was going to be released for beta.

