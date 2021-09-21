OpenSea has launched its first ever app and it can be downloaded by both iOs and Android devices.

The app of the popular NFT marketplace allows users to manage their NFTs, view the platform's digital collections, and even share listings.

It, however, is missing one very important element when it comes to NFTs. If you are looking to buy NFTs using the app, that is not possible to do as of press time.

OpenSea App: What to Expect

OpenSea has launched its very first app. The app is available for download on both iOs and Android devices.

"Making NFTs more available to all is one of our core missions here at OpenSea, and we believe this is a big step in an exciting direction," an announcement posted on the OpenSea website reads.

OpenSea says in its announcement that its first app "makes discovering and managing your NFTs easier than ever. Users are able to browse works by different artists, check the rankings page, and read blog posts.

Users can also use the manage to manage their NFTs and share listings found on the platform. You can likewise follow NFT collections that you are interested in.

OpenSea App: What Not to Expect

There is, however, one important element missing in OpenSea's first ever app. According to a report by The Verge, the app "notably doesn't allow for any kind of money to change hands, digital or otherwise."

That simply means that you cannot buy NFTs on the app. You can view popular NFT collections such as CryptoPunks and ogle at the cuteness of the Pudgy Penguins NFTs, but you cannot buy one for yourself using the OpenSea app.

According to the report by The Verge, this might be due to the fact that "OpenSea's payments are frequently in Ethereum, which currently isn't supported as an in-app payment method on either platform."

The Verge also added that it may also be because "OpenSea probably doesn't want to share a 30 percent cut of NFT transactions with the likes of Apple and Google."

OpenSea said in its announcement that the app is still improving and the company welcomes feedback. Users can share feedback via the comments section of their announcement video on YouTube and through Discord.

What is OpenSea?

OpenSea is one of the NFT marketplaces where people can buy and sell NFTs.

"We're proud to be the first and largest marketplace for NFTs," the OpenSea website reads.

The OpenSea beta was first launched in 2017 by Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah. OpenSea currently supports multiple blockchains, including the Ethereum blockchain.

The following NFT collections can be found on OpenSea:

0N1 Force

Art Blocks Curated

Bored Ape Yacht Club (which recently sold for a hefty $24 million on Sotheby's)

CryptoKitties

Galaxy-Eggs

Lazy Lions

Meebits

Panda Fight Club

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate

Sushiverse

The CryptoDads

Weird Whales

