Atari isn't really a brand name most people would associate with something modern, like a game streaming service. But apparently, its latest console, the Atari VCS, is the only one in the world today that now offers access to all big-name game streaming services.

Yes, you read that right: the Atari VCS now gives players the option to play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Google Stadia, reports GameSpot. Not the PS5, Xbox Series X, or even the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One.

PlayStation Now, however, can only be accessed on the VCS by downloading its PC app while the VCS runs in PC mode. Aside from this and the other services, the Atari VCS also offers its retro game streaming service called Antstream Arcade.

The official announcement came from Atari VCS and Connected Devices COO Michael Arzt, who stated that they chose to support these streaming services on their PC-console hybrid system because they saw that users were browsing the services via the console's built-in browser.

In a report by CGMagOnline, Arzt said that many fans have been accessing these game streaming services on their own, while also asking for direct links to them for a while.

To access the cloud gaming services, users only need to go to the Atari VCS store where they can all be downloaded for free. Right now, all services can be used on the VCS console using Atari Modern Controllers in wired mode. According to Atari brass, wireless support for the controllers are going to be released at a later date.

Read also: Facebook Released Cloud Games Through Web App | Bypass Apple Cloud?

Atari And Cloud Gaming: A Promising Future?

Atari looks like it's got its priorities straight when it comes to game streaming services with what they're now offering on the VCS.

That's because like it or not, game streaming might play a major part for the gaming industry in the future. According to a report by VentureBeat, experts predict that the global market for cloud gaming will reach a peak of 23.7 million paying users this year. This corresponds to a massive $1.6 billion in revenue.

Only look at how the sales for PC components and gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X have gone in recent years. Despite the current-gen systems having been out for almost a year now, many people still haven't gotten their own. It's either the consoles are almost always out of stock, or their prices are insanely marked up. The same thing goes with PC components such as graphics cards.

With more people not having access to physical consoles or gaming PCs, cloud gaming will be their saving grace. That's because all they'll ever need is to pay a small monthly fee, a supported console like the Atari VCS, a stable internet connection, and they're all set.

You'll have to be wary of specific issues with game streaming, though. But other than that, it's always good to have an option to play on when you can't get a console. Plus, who's to say you're going to struggle finding an Atari VCS console in stock?

Related: Xbox Series X vs. PS5: 4 Ways Microsoft's Console is Better, What to Get on Restock Drops?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.