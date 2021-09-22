NASA's Boeing Starliner test launch could be delayed until 2022 as its valve issues remain unresolved. Because of the ongoing technical issues, some critics now speculate that the upcoming space activity would need to be changed.

As of the moment, the Starliner's Orbital Test Flight 2 or OFT-2, which is an essential unmanned space test flight to the ISS, remains the same status, which is inoperable.

Because of this issue, various space enthusiasts claimed that the test launch could be pushed further as involved experts and astronomers discovered that there are 13 valves stuck in the Starliner's service module.

Because of this, NASA and Boeing are now forced to cancel their originally announced test launch target date.

NASA Boeing Starliner To Be Further Delayed

According to Space.Com's latest report, Boeing's engineers and NASA experts are already conducting observations and other activities to troubleshoot the stuck Starliner valves.

Also Read: Boeing Starliner: Valves Refuse to Open, De-Stacks Spacecraft; NASA Commercial Crew Program Indefinite Halt

"So, my gut is it would be probably more likely to be next year. But we're still working through that timeline," said NASA Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate's Head Kathy Lueders.

Aside from the current troubleshooting activity, NASA also considers replacing the existing service module on Starliner for the OFT-2 mission. But, the giant space agency still wants to proceed using the same space module.

The final decision is expected to be announced in these coming weeks. In other news, NASA James Webb Space Telescope will also debut in outer space. On the other hand, NASA chooses SpaceX as ULA pulls out from the GOES-U Mission program.

Other Activities of NASA

Aside from fixing the current valve issue of Boeing Starliner, NASA is also focusing on other areas of its space market.

These include dividing or splitting the leadership of its human spaceflight office into two segments. This involves bringing back the former senior manager Jim Free as a new program leader.

On the other hand, Kathy Lueders, the current leader of all NASA human spaceflight missions, would soon lead the new Space Operations Mission Directorate office, as reported by Ars Technica.

For more news updates about NASA and its upcoming space innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: ULA Atlas V to Retire After 29 Missions, Boeing-Lockheed's Venture Now Stops Sale of Rocket

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.