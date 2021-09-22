(Photo : GettlyImages/ NICHOLAS KAMM ) Apple logo

Apple is currently looking for the employee responsible for leaking a memo, and the company is ramping up its efforts.

The memo was leaked to The Verge last week. Apple's CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple is doing investigations to identify the internal leaker, implying that the said employee will be dismissed once caught.

Apple's Leaked Memo

According to The Verge, the memo was sent to all Apple employees on Sept. 21. It included details about a confidential meeting that happened on Sept. 17.

Cook stated that a lot of the employees were frustrated after the contents of the meeting were leaked to reporters. While the memo comes after details from the meeting, it also included product leaks.

The Apple CEO stated that a number of details regarding the new iPhone 13 and other Apple announcements were leaked to reporters even before the Apple event happened.

In an email sent out to several publications, Cook said that the details in the memo that was leaked are opportunities that teams within the company can connect with. However, that will only work if the content stays within Apple.

The Apple CEO reassured the other employees that the company was doing everything in its power to identify the leaker. He added that the tech giant does not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, may it be a confidential meeting or product IP.

The full memo can be read via The Verge.

Apple's Culture of Secrecy

Apple is known to keep everything that is going on inside the company a secret, with employees forced to sign non-disclosure agreements no matter what the issue is.

On Sept. 19, Cook answered some questions regarding the company's secrecy in an all-staff meeting after several employees voiced their concerns about the company's work culture.

According to Business Standard, Cook answered questions from workers regarding numerous topics, from pay equity to the company's political stance.

The employees at the meeting told The New York Times that Cook only answered two questions. However, his response serves as an acknowledgment that the workplace issues have already taken root at the company and have become part of its culture.

Since August, more than 500 Apple employees have submitted accounts of terrible work environment experiences. Some submitted reports about sexual harassment, verbal abuse, discrimination, and retaliation at work.

The accounts of Apple employees were submitted to an employee-activist group called #AppleToo. Two company employees lead the group, Cher Scarlett and Janneke Parrish.

The group posted the anonymous stories online and has been encouraging others who experienced the same thing while working at Apple to contact state and federal labor officials and file a formal complaint.

Around eight current and former employees did an exclusive interview with The Times and talked about their experiences, the workplace conditions, the company's questionable business practices, and unequal pay in Apple.

Employees collectively agree that the company's secrecy has created a culture that discourages them from speaking out about their concerns.

Complaints about unfair treatment, problematic colleagues and managers, and an unjust working environment are dismissed. The employees are afraid to criticize the company, according to the employees who spoke to The Times.

