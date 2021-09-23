U.S. PS5 Best Buy restock has excited a lot of consumers. The unit refresh activity attracted too many buyers that participating stores were affected by a large number of in-store queues.

This just shows that Sony's PlayStation 5, as well as Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S, are still in demand as various consumers across the globe still don't have one of their own.

As of the moment, Best Buy is still offering these popular gaming gadgets selected branches across the United States.

The giant retailer announced that players can purchase their beloved PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by visiting the actual stores from 7:30 a.m. local time.

However, visiting consumers are currently creating some large queues outside the selected Best Buy U.S. branches as they try to grab their own PS5 or Xbox consoles.

US PS5 Best Buy Stores Face Large Queues

According to PSU's latest blog post, many Best Buy areas across the United States are facing large numbers of consumers outside the streets, waiting just to purchase a PS5.

Affected stores are located in the following areas:

Beavercreek, OH

Brooklyn, New York

College Stations,TX

Frisco, TC,

Charleston, SC

Some of the consumers who experienced the large queues posted their videos on Twitter to show how many individuals are waiting outside Best Buy stores.

"In Columbia, Maryland. Around 100 people," said Twitter user @Ripiass.

If you want to see more footage, just check the tweets below.

@spieltimes I WISH I KNEW HOW MUCH STOCK THEYRE GETTING TO KNOW IF IM TOO FAR OR CLOSE ENOUGH 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3qbpL0jjZO — Thomas DuRoss (@ThomasDuross) September 23, 2021

Alternatives and Tips

CNET provided some of the online stores and retailers that have been active when it comes to offering PS5 restocks. These include the following shops, as well as the dates that conducted unit replenishes:

GameStop (Aug. 25, Sept. 14)

Amazon (Aug. 25, Sept. 2, Sept. 21)

Antonline (Aug. 31)

Target (Aug. 27, Sept. 10)

Best Buy (Sept. 23)

Walmart (Aug. 25, Sept. 16)

PlayStation Direct (Aug. 24, Sept. 10, 14, 15, 21, 22)

On the other hand, you can follow these habits to enhance your chances of acquiring a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S:

Always check various retailers. Don't rely on one.

Be proactive. Check their actual websites, as well as social media accounts.

Check for bundles since many consumers tend to disregard bulk deals because of their expensive prices. But, you need to prepare a huge budget.

For more news updates about PS5 Best Buy restock and other similar topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

