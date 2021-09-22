(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) PS5 restock

The PS5 restock has been picking up these past few weeks, and the next retail store that is tipped to drop stocks is Best Buy.

Best Buy has not had any PS5 restock since August. However, that could change this week as the retailer is said to be gearing up for the PS5 console drop this week.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

According to TechRadar, this drop will be a bit different from the rest because it will take place in-store only instead of online.

This means that for you to be able to purchase a console in Best Buy, you will need to go to a physical store and wait in line. This will require patience since there is a chance that there will be a long line.

The initial report about Best Buy PS5 restock came from Matt Swider from TechRadar, who has become one of the most recognized names in the PS5 stock tracking schedule, and he also has trusted sources.

The sources claim that the retailer will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Sept. 23, with several stores having more than 50 consoles available.

Also Read: PS5 Restock: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, and Other Retailers Update This Week

This would represent a substantial restock, and it should allow customers to have the opportunity to pick a console for themselves finally.

If you are looking for the latest Xbox console, Best Buy is also said to be releasing an Xbox Series X restock on Sept. 23, according to CNET.

The retailer is also expected to have high stock levels of Xbox consoles. So, if you want an Xbox Series X or PS5 console, Best Buy is the best store to check out.

This year, the drop will be Best Buy's first in-store restock as the previous restocks have been online. There are pros and cons of in-store restocks.

While retailers can't deploy online scalper bots, in-store drops can lead to unsettling scenes, just like what happened when Best Buy held a stock drop for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

If you do not want to stand in line for hours outside Best Buy to get your hands on a PS5 console, then you can check out other retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, PlayStation Direct, and more.

PS5 Tracker

Walmart's last PS5 update was on Aug. 25. You can check the retailer's site from time to time to see when it will drop stocks again, according to Tom's Guide.

GameStop is one of the retailers that dropped PS5 stocks last week, Sept. 14, and it may drop stocks before the month ends.

As for Amazon, the major retailer dropped PS5 stocks on Sept. 2, but customers can check for hidden listings on the site to get their hands on the console.

Dell's last restock was on Aug.25, and there has been no update since. Target released the PS5 console on Sept. 10, and just like GameStop, it may drop another batch of stocks before September ends.

Sony's PlayStation Direct is the retailer that frequently drops PS5 stocks. The last restock happened last week, Sept. 17. There is a possibility that it will drop stocks again either this week or next week.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Schedule For September 20-26: Biggest Drops to Come in GameStop, Walmart, and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.