The "Final Fantasy" franchise is set to release a new game next year, but it might not be what its avid fans are used to.

The upcoming "Final Fantasy" game set for release in 2022 is actually a racing game called "Chocobo GP." The game will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The "Chocobo GP" racing game is one of the announcements made during the Nintendo Direct event. Announcements for "Bayonetta 3," "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," and the arrival of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to Switch Online have also been made by the gaming company.

'Final Fantasy' Racing Game

The "Final Fantasy" characters will feature in a racing game that is due for release next year on the Nintendo Switch called "Chocobo GP." No specific release date has been provided for the game except for a 2022 release window.

A trailer for the game was shown during Nintendo Direct and, according to a report by Kotaku, features characters such as Vivi, Shiroma, and of course, a Chocobo.

"This new racing game looks to be a kart racer in the same style as 'Mario Kart' and 'Crash Team Racing,' but starring a large cast of 'Final Fantasy' characters," according to Kotaku.

"Chocobo GP" lets players customize their karts as well as collect power-ups during races. If karts are not your thing, a report from Polygon says that you can put your character on roller skates instead.

Players can also drift during races and even attack other players in order to win a race.

Related Article: 'Final Fantasy VIII Remastered' Finally Available on Android and iOS for $16.99 for a Limited Time

'Chocobo Racing'

As the Kotaku report points out, this is not the first time that the "Final Fantasy" characters have been featured in a racing game. The characters actually featured in another racing game called "Chocobo Racing."

"Chocobo Racing" is a racing game for the PlayStation 1 that was first released in Japan in 1999. The game was released in North America and Europe the following year. It is likewise a kart racer game that stars Chocobo, the mascot of the franchise.

Like the upcoming 2022 racing game, "Chocobo Racing" has also been likened to Nintendo's "Mario Kart" and "Crash Team Racing."

Other Games Announced During the Nintendo Direct

"Chocobo GP" is not the only game that was announced during Nintendo Direct.

One of the biggest announcements during the Nintendo Direct is the 2022 release of "Bayonetta 3." A four-minute-long trailer was shown during the event for the game, which will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The adorable and very pink Kirby is also getting a new game. The game is called "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" and will be released spring of next year.

As for Switch Online, gamers who have subscribed to the platform can expect games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to arrive.

Also Read: Nintendo Features Retro Games from N64, SEGA Genesis for NIntendo Switch, Now Available in the Online Service

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.