US Space Force's Space Systems Command awarded SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and ULA rocket testing contracts worth a total of $87.5 million.

US Space Force Rocket Testing Contract

The multi-million dollar worth of rocket testing contracts will specifically help the prototype projects of next-generation rockets for commercial use.

Not to mention that the endeavor also deals with other additional improvements for the resiliency of the spacecraft, as per Yahoo News.

What's more, the projects that four space firms will be working on are under the Space Systems Command of SSC for the Fiscal Year 2021, which is part of the National Security Space Launch or SSL program in collaboration with the United States Department of Defense's Space Development Corps' Space Enterprise Consortium or the SpEC.

US Space Force and SpaceX Contract

According to Tesmanian, the US Space Force awarded the space exploration firm of Elon Musk, SpaceX, a whopping $14.47 million contract for the development of the Raptor engine of Starship.

The Space Force further announced that the contract between SpaceX will work on numerous rocket testing projects, namely the "Liquid Methane Specification Development and Testing," the Combustion Stability Analysis and Testing," and the "Raptor Rapid Throttling and Restart Testing."

SpaceX touts the Starship rocket to be the most powerful of its kind due to its Raptor engines, which could lift up heavy cargo that weighs up to 100 tons from Earth to orbit.

US Space Force and Blue Origin Contract

Meanwhile, the rival space firm of SpaceX, Blue Origin, also bagged a rocket testing contract from the US Space Force worth $24.35 million.

The space exploration company of billionaire and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, will work on the cryogenic fluid management of the second stage of the New Glenn rocket.

The website of Blue Origin noted that the New Glenn rocket is named after one of the pioneering astronauts, John Glenn.

The spacecraft is a single configuration vehicle that could lift people and cargo in heavy loads.

Read Also: Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos Lawsuit: Billionaire Says Bezos' New Full Time Job is to File Lawsuits Against SpaceX

US Space Force and Rocket Lab, ULA Rocket Testing

On top of that, the US Space Force also awarded two multi-million dollar contracts to Rocket Lab and United Launch Alliance or ULA for rocket testing ventures.

Rocket Lab won the $24.35 million contract for the development of the upper stage of the Neutron rocket.

The US Space Force also awarded the ULA the same amount as Rocket Lab.

However, the former will work on the upper stage of the Centaur, specifically on its uplink control and command. The project will be used for the Vulcan rocket of the ULA.

Previously, NASA likewise awarded Blue Origin, SpaceX--among other firms to design the moon lander systems under the Artemis mission.

Related Article: SpaceX Hires Engineers for Crew Starship's Life Support System Amid Blue Origin vs. NASA Lawsuit

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.