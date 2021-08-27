(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Elon Musk SpaceX

Elon Musk has finally responded to Jeff Bezos' lawsuit against his space firm SpaceX.

The billionaire took a jab at Bezos after Kuiper, Bezos' space firm, protested SpaceX's plans to manufacture and launch more Starlink satellites.

Elon Musk Responds to Lawsuit

Musk posted on his personal Twitter account that Bezos, Amazon's founder, and former CEO, had "retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX."

Musk even typed Bezos' name wrong as he wrote it as "Besos" instead of "Bezos." In July, Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO.

Musk's tweet is a response to an article about Amazon's satellite-internet subsidiary called Kuiper.

Kuiper filed a protest letter to the Federal Communications Commission or FCC on Aug. 25 about SpaceX's plans to expand its satellite network, Starlink.

SpaceX has proposed sending almost 30,000 satellites into the Earth's orbit for its second-generation Starlink. That is on top of the 1,740 satellites that are already in orbit.

Kuiper wrote in the letter that SpaceX broke the rules by proposing two configurations for the satellite constellation instead of just one.

Meanwhile, SpaceX stated that the second proposal was just a backup if the FCC does not approve of the first one, according to The Verge.

Mariah Dodson Shuman, Kuiper's corporate counsel, wrote in the FCC letter that SpaceX's approach of applying for two exclusive configurations is at odds with both the FCC's rules and public policy.

Mocking Blue Origin

This is not the first time that one of Bezos' companies came after SpaceX.

Earlier this year, Blue Origin, Bezos' space firm, filed a complaint against NASA and sued the space agency after awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to send people to the moon.

NASA stated that it had put Elon Musk's SpaceX contract on pause after the complaint was filed in order to have more time to assess the situation.

The two billionaires have been known for calling each other out. Elon Musk even called Jeff Bezos a "copycat," and he mocked Blue Origin's space flights and its moon lander.

After Musk's space firm got the NASA contract, Blue Origin posted infographics on its official website that compared the Blue Moon lunar lander and Starship.

Blue Origins labeled SpaceX's Starship as "complex and high risk."

According to Insider, Blue Origin stated that NASA made the wrong decision by giving the contract to SpaceX.

However, Bezos' space firm cherry-picked the comparisons. The graphic notes that Starship's Super Heavy system has not launched yet.

Starship has launched 6 miles into the air on numerous occasions, but not with the Super Heavy booster attached.

The graphics also pointed out that Starship facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, an area that never accommodated an orbital launch.

Despite its criticism towards SpaceX, Blue Origin has never launched any spacecraft to the Earth's orbit from anywhere.

The graphic also does not note the cost of the lunar lander. SpaceX's proposal will cost NASA only $2.9 billion, while Blue Origin's proposal will cost NASA $5.9 billion.

NAS was originally expected to give the contract to the two space firms, but after Congress had cut its budget, the space agency decided to provide the contract solely to SpaceX.

Both Blue Origins and Dynetics, another space firm that sent a proposal for the project, filed protests.

