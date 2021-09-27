Google has a wide range of products that are out in the market these days, including phones, smartwatches, laptops, and even thermostats and smart lights. However, there are times that these products just might wear a hole in your wallet, especially if you are on a budget.

Luckily, there is a very important section on the Google Store that should not be ignored by those looking for great Google deals. This section, simply named Special Offers, houses some pretty sweet deals for different Google products.

Here are some of those deals that are available as of press time. These deals generally include Nest products such as the Nest Hub, Nest Learning Thermostat, and the Nest Audio Speakers.

Google Store Special Offer: Front Door Monitoring Package

Google Store offers a number of packages as part of their special offers. One of these is the Front Door Monitoring Package that includes the Nest Doorbell and a second generation Nest Hub.

From the original price of $279.98, there is a $30 discount, and the discounted price is $249.98. That means the package costs $10.42 per month.

The Google Store description of the packages reads, "Know who's knocking with the Nest Doorbell. Talk directly to visitors through your Nest Hub display."

Nest Doorbell color options include Snow, Ivy, and Ash. The second-generation Nest Hub comes in colors like Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, and Sand.

Google Store Special Offer: Nest Learning Thermostat

Google is offering a $50 discount for one of its Nest products, the Nest Learning Thermostat. From the original price of $249, it is now $199.

As of press time, colors available include Mirror Black, Stainless Steel, Brass, Polished Steel, and Copper.

Related Article: Nest Introduces Its Third Generation Learning Thermostat

Google Store Special Offer: Room-Filling Audio Package

Google's Room-Filling Audio Package includes two Google Nest Audio Speakers. The package is originally priced at $199.98. Thanks to the $20 discount, it is now priced at $179.98 or $7.50 per month.

According to the Google Store product description, "Hear music the way it should sound with crisp vocals and powerful bass." You can opt to pair the two Nest speakers or group them instead to broadcast sound in multiple rooms.

The New Audio Speakers come in the following colors: Charcoal, Sage, Chalk, Sand and Sky.

Google Store Special Offer: Smart Light Starter Package

Turning your home into a smart home? Google's Smart Light Starter Package may be something you might want to check out.

The Smart Light Starter Package is pretty much the Nest Mini and the 2-Pack C by GE Tunable C-Sleep Smart Bulb. It originally costs $73.99 but due to the $15 discount, it now costs $58.99.

You can also customize the package by choosing a color for your Nest Mini. Color options include Chalk, Charcoal, Sky, and Coral.

Also Read: Google Home Mini vs. Google Nest Mini: Design, Pricing, and Other Features to Consider

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.