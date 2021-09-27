Triton Digital, the global leader in technology and services solutions for the digital audio and podcast industry, has announced the Triton Audio Marketplace - a new global open audio exchange platform.

The new Triton Audio Marketplace is set to revolutionize the digital audio industry because, for the first time, it will aggregate audiences at scale in three different audio segments: streaming, broadcast, and podcasts. This will make it easier than ever for marketers and agencies to plan, buy, and better understand the impact of cross-platform audio advertising.

Triton Audio Marketplace: Reach Listeners Like Never Before

The new Triton Audio Marketplace will offer access to the largest singular pool of audio audiences, at a scale never seen before, with an estimated impression of over 100 billion per month across streaming, broadcast, and podcast properties. This will allow marketers and agencies to transact on all forms of audio inventory, giving them access to unparalleled, sophisticated measurement and targeting tools for a range of audiences, from mass reach targets to smaller, more precise demographic targets.

Set to officially launch in Q1 or 2022, the Triton Audio Marketplace will cover streaming, radio, and podcast inventory from more than 250 media companies, including 17 of the top 20 broadcasters; more than 700 popular podcast series from the iHeartPodcast Network, currently the largest podcast network; Vocnest and Spreaker, the largest audio creator platforms; and world-class original content from thousands of content creators located across the world.

Furthermore, the Triton Audio Marketplace also offers a complete set of audio advertising technology and data solutions for brands to conduct accurate targeting and measurement. It is also poised to be the largest brand-safe audio marketplace, implementing first in its class safety tools that ensure all impressions meet the IAB standards as well as the brand's expectations in a post-cookie world.

Future Plans and Closing the Audio Industry Gap

Triton also plans to introduce a new platform intended for publisher data collection based on the listeners' consent. This data, on top of the data provided by the advertisers, will help inform audience planning, targeting, and measurement.

"Triton has always been the leading innovator in streaming and podcast technology," says Triton Digital Market Development President John Rosso in a statement. Citing WARC and Lion's Intelligence reports, he explains that 31 percent of an average consumer's media consumption is audio, with less than 9 percent of brands' spending going to audio. With the Triton Audio Marketplace, this gap can be addressed by making it easier for marketers to find their audience all in one place, as well as plan and buy these audiences at scale, with a base of more than 250 audio media partners.

Triton Digital was recently acquired by iHeartMedia earlier this year as a part of its string of investments and advancements in the audio technology space, moving toward its goal of packaging assets into a single global open marketplace for both advertisers and marketers. With a combination of Jelli's broadcast radio capabilities, Omny and Voxnest's podcast capabilities, Triton's streaming capabilities, plus SmartAudio's data science-driven solutions all combine to create the Triton Audio Marketplace.

