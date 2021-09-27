NASA's Landsat 9 Mission has already reached orbit aboard the Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance, and it brings a new satellite to monitor the Earth's environment and state. However, the Landsat would not be limited as a watchdog of the space agency, as it has a mission for humans, as well as helping them see things more clearly.

Landsat has been with the national space agency since 1972, and it is a venture that has put up numerous satellites to watch over the Earth from another perspective, something which humans cannot do. Nobody is staying in orbit yet and see the full and micro scales of the Earth.

Sure there are astronauts in the ISS, but they cannot truly see the inner depths or state of the land, water, or other environmental factors of the planet.

Landsat 9 Mission

Landsat 9 has a mission, and it is to provide humans a new way to monitor the planet Earth, and learn more about what is currently happening, the things to do, and what to improve on for further years here. Earlier today, the Landsat 9 Mission has launched from the Vandenberg Space Force base in California, and it is a joint mission.

Joining the satellite is the US Geological Survey (USGS), which also has stakes with the Landsat 9, known to be open for everyone to request data and use it for their research or study. Landsat has already helped the country a lot, having as much as 50 years of service to monitor the Earth and help it.

Landsat 9: Things You Need to Know

The latest satellite would not replace the older one, known as Landsat 8, rather, these spacecraft would link together and help each other with regards to anything that they monitor starting now.

There are different combinations that the "link" would make, and it brings better-infrared sensors, more wavelengths from OLI-2 instrument visible and ultra spectrum, and more.

The Landsat 9 would ensure a refreshed coverage of the entire surface every eight days, according to NASA. Moreover, it would have four times more color differentiation, and 16, 384 shade discrimination.

Also, it would have a TIRS-2 instrument improved infrared sensors.

NASA has detailed most of the parts in their video, and these are some of the things that people need to know about Landsat and its mission to help humans.

Why is Landsat 9 Important?

The Landsat is important because it brings a new pair of eyes that would help humans in monitoring the Earth and its changes, as it is also known as a living organism. The planet's natural resources also decay, and with that, people need to be warier of their consumption, actions, and impact on the planet.

That being said, Landsat is here to make sure that people would be more careful in stepping out of bounds or doing much strain on the environment as we know it.

