North Korea has fired off an unidentified projectile towards the coast of South Korea, and it has been confirmed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the latter country earlier today. It is known that the United States has a close relation to South Korea, and is currently helping the country investigate the matter, especially as it is of national concern.

Throughout the pandemic, the tension has filled the relationship of both North and South Korea, especially after the countries have been focusing on their military presence and testing of equipment. The closed-off country still had the coronavirus infection, despite not allowing people to go in and out of the country easily.

North Korea's Unidentified Projectile

North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile towards the coast of South Korea, something which remains a blur of the government, as reported by CNN. However, ABC News said that what the North Koreans have fired is a suspected ballistic missile towards the Korean peninsula where it landed on SoKor's region.

This has happened a few hours after the UN summit where North Korea and South Korea have both attended, together with the other countries of this world. Moreover, what the summit has talked about is peace between the divided country and their talks that would provide a joint military force even on the DMZ.

South Korea and the US

The US and South Korea have had a mutual relationship that helps each other with their concerns and focuses, providing assistance and aid to both countries with their needs.

Moreover, another focus of this relationship is with the aid in technology and progressing with the current trends in the digital world where both the US and SoKor are known to be global leaders.

Samsung and Apple are known rivals but have also helped each other on several occasions as part of speculations.

Tension Between North and South Korea

Both the North and South Korean countries have tested their missiles earlier this September, and according to Al Jazeera, it has created massive tension between both countries. While any military movement made by either could be interpreted as an "act of war" or violence against the other, they are particularly wary of the events that take place.

It is known that the US's involvement with South Korea is a massive threat that North Korea sees, something that would change the course of the war. It is known that the US is helping South Korea with their space ventures, something which the Asian country aims to take up and improve on, joining the space race of the world.

